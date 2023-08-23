ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ignore false alarm on insecurity - Kogi Govt urges citizens

News Agency Of Nigeria

Retired Commodore stated that there was an incident recently, but people should stop enlarging it as if it was a threat to wellbeing of residents and passers-by.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)

Recommended articles

Retired Commodore Jerry Omodara, Security Adviser (SA) to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja. An alarm in in form of a notice in circulation in the state claims, “Kogi State is hot for now. For those visiting kogi State to see family and friends please avoid this areas, Jimgbe, Elete, Emoro, Geregu down to Ajaokuta.

“Also, avoid Obajana old road. Even if you are stick in traffic due to the new bridge construction, please avoid the old road, it’s very dangerous.”

Omodara said there was the need to caution people, to avoid believing in unconfirmed reports like that, especially when it had to do with security in Kogi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As things are in terms of security, there is such thing happening in Kogi. It’s all but falsehood.

“Trust us, we will not give anyone the chance to torment the people of Kogi as it used to be in the past. As it is, there is no cause for alarm as long as Kogi State is concerned.

“This is because criminals coming into the state are quickly harvested. We are harvesting them even with those who ran to other states as we ensure we go after them and bring them back to face prosecution.

“All we expect from the public is timely information and the security agencies will do their job, ” he said.

The security adviser explained, “it’s true you can’t completely eliminate criminality in any society, but the compact system of neighborhood and the security architecture put in by the Federal Government in Kogi is working very well along with the will power of the Kogi Government to deal with the emerging security situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “If we have one or two security challenges, be sure we have nipped 6 or 7 or 8 in the bud.”

He said for the fact that there was an incident recently, people should stop enlarging it as if it was a threat to wellbeing of residents and passers-by.

We all know what the security situation in Kogi was and what we are having now.

“The government of Gov Bello has been able to bring sanity in Kogi, where the people are very free, doing their legitimate businesses without any fear of harassment.

“Therefore, rather than escalating falsehood on social media, it’s better you channel information, whenever you discovered any security challenge or breach to the security operatives for prompt action,” he advised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omodara expressed gladness that the government and security operatives were getting it well in Kogi.

“Till the last day of Alh. Yahaya Bello in office as governor, and even to the next government, we will continue to fight insecurity in Kogi for the good of our people.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Govt reaffirms commitment with Bill Gates on healthcare

Kano Govt reaffirms commitment with Bill Gates on healthcare

National Park Service mourns 2 staff, arrest 51 illegal miners in Ibadan

National Park Service mourns 2 staff, arrest 51 illegal miners in Ibadan

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Over ₦5 billion demanded as ransom for 3,620 Nigerians kidnapped in 1 year

Over ₦5 billion demanded as ransom for 3,620 Nigerians kidnapped in 1 year

6,138 Driver’s Licence remain uncollected in Oyo - FRSC

6,138 Driver’s Licence remain uncollected in Oyo - FRSC

UK Govt pledges support for Edo, Okomu Oil in forest preservation

UK Govt pledges support for Edo, Okomu Oil in forest preservation

Anambra Govt set to establish clinic in Onitsha market

Anambra Govt set to establish clinic in Onitsha market

We want to build a State that works - Abia SSG

We want to build a State that works - Abia SSG

UNICAL replaces suspended Dean, appoints Ugbe acting Dean, Faculty of Law

UNICAL replaces suspended Dean, appoints Ugbe acting Dean, Faculty of Law

Pulse Sports

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers