Ignore Dokubo, invite Nnamdi Kanu for discussion - Ohanaeze advises Tinubu.

Speaking to journalists after his meeting with Tinubu at the State House on Friday, June 16, 2023, Dokubo branded Kanu as a criminal, calling on the President to ignore please for his unconditional release.

The controversial Niger Delta leader argued that the IPOB leader should be made to answer for his crimes, warning that releasing him unconditionally will amount to encouraging terrorism and rewarding criminality.

His comments have riled up many people of Igbo extraction, especially those who believe Kanu's freedom is pivotal to the restoration of peace in the South-East region of the country.

Ohanaeze condemns Dokubo

Reacting to the development, Ohanaeze urged Tinubu to ignore the likes of Dokubo and invite Kanu for a roundtable discussion.

This was contained in a statement issued by the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, in Abuja on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Nnabuike accused Dokubo of acting out the script of those who want to destabilise Tinubu's government.

He said it was unthinkable that at a time many patriotic Nigerians were thinking of ways to unite the country, the Nigeria Delta leader was busy proposing ideas that would further divide the country.

The statement read: “We have always known Dokubo-Asari as a rabble-rouser who is not interested in the progress and prosperity of this nation.

“This is a man who had been in the creeks for years sabotaging the country’s economy. We all know what it is to sabotage the economy of a country- what other crime could be more than this?

“But curiously, the same man who claims to have repented, even when his boys are still in the creeks, has the temerity to brand Nnamdi Kanu a criminal.

“When did Asari Dokubo become a court of competent jurisdiction to decide who is a criminal? He has only taken his hatred for Ndigbo too far.

“Mr President made it clear that he is ready to unite the fragmented country he inherited from the past administration and he has been so much applauded for this.

“We urge Mr President to go ahead and not allow his administration to be derailed by hypocrites like Asari Dokubo who want to feed fat from any form of crisis in the country. Mr President should be wary of him and his sponsors who are enemies of the government.

“The Federal Government should do well to invite and engage Nnamdi Kanu and other agitators. They are fighting for justice and marginalisation. If the government could engage members of Boko Haram who have killed and maimed millions of people, it should not find it hard to engage the agitators.

“Mr President is one of those who vehemently fought in favour of democracy and justice in the past; he should give a listening ear to Nnamdi Kanu,” Okwu said.

Ohanaeze, however, warned Dokubo “to desist from any further attempt to use Nnamdi Kanu’s ordeal to promote his interests.