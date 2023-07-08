ADVERTISEMENT
Igbo lawyers association writes IGP, aks for Dokubo's arrest over threat video

Nurudeen Shotayo

The lawyers asked the IGP to arrest Dokubo for possible investigation and prosecution.

Mujahid Asari Dokubo.

In addition, the lawyers also demanded an investigation and prosecution of the controversial Nigeria Delta leader following his purported threat to send the Igbo people packing from Nigeria.

Dokubo was captured in a video shared on social media last week pleading to Nigerians from other regions to grant the South East its 'wish' to secede from the country.

Though he passed his message in a condescending tone, Dokubo urged President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to set in motion the process that will culminate in the secession of the Igbo from Nigeria.

He also issued a vague threat against perpetrators of violent agitations in the South East, warning that other regions, specifically the South-South, where he hails from, won't cower in the face of such intimidation.

Following the development, the Igbo lawyers gathered for a meeting in Aba, the Abia State capital, to converse on appropriate reactions.

Arising from the meeting, ILO said it took its time to wait for the reaction of the concerned authorities on the matter which it described as inciting, but having seen the lack of response from any quarters, it will deploy every available legal means to ensure that such issues are not swept under the carpet.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the IGP and dated 6th July 2023.

Titled 'Threats/Hate Speech Against Ndi-Igbo by Asari Dokubo: A Call For His Arrest and Possible Prosecution,' ILA said Dokubo shouldn't be allowed to move freely after committing what it termed a heinous crime against the Igbos.

We have watched with dismay and disbelief the video of Asari Dokubo which was circulated online on 23 June 2023, wherein he threatened to wipe out the Igbo Race, which said threats, as contained in the video, are against the spirit of the anti-terrorism act and the cybercrime act of 2015.

“In the said video, Asari Dokubo was seen committing this heinous crime against one of the major tribes/races in Nigeria. Regrettably, the said suspect is still walking freely without any sign of arrest or prosecution.

“Therefore, we the Igbo Lawyers Association passionately call on your highly respected office, to quickly intervene, and arrest Asari Dokubo for possible investigation and prosecution. Accept our esteemed regards,” the letter partly read.

The communique, signed by the Deputy Leader Chief Ukpai Ukairo and Coordinator, Barr. Victor Chinonye Onweremadu noted that the association resolved as follows:

“That the Inspector General Of Police should order the arrest of Asari Dokubo, with immediate effect for possible investigation and prosecution of the threats to wipe out the Igbo tribe, which is one of the major tribes in Nigeria.

“We noted with dismay and disbelief that despite the notoriety of the said video of threats to wipe out the Igbo Race, Asari Dokubo is still walking freely in Nigeria without any form of arrest from the police.

“And in the event the Inspector General Of Police fails to heed the call to arrest Asari Dokubo, Igbo lawyers will commence a suit of mandamus to compel the Inspector General Of Police to do his work.

The lawyers also urged the federal government to respect the decision of the Appeal Court and grant the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, unconditional release to restore peace to the South East region of the country.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

