Ifedayo Adetifa is new NCDC boss

Jude Egbas

Adetifa replaces Ihekweazu.

President Muhammadu Buhari receiving briefings from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 led by SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Adetifa replaces Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who last week took up an appointment as an Assistant Director-General at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in charge of health emergency intelligence.

The president has also named Adetifa as a member of his health sector reform committee.

