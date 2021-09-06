President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Ifedayo Adetifa is new NCDC boss
Adetifa replaces Ihekweazu.
Adetifa replaces Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who last week took up an appointment as an Assistant Director-General at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in charge of health emergency intelligence.
The president has also named Adetifa as a member of his health sector reform committee.
