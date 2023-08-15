ADVERTISEMENT
IFAD clears 50 hectares of land for cassava cultivation by 50 Kogi farmers

IFAD officials who visited the farm site stated that the gesture was IFAD-VCDP’s bid to support small and medium holder farmers to achieve its development objective.

The Advisors Mall Nura Daura and Mr Felix Ohibiokpa and their team accompanied by the State Co-ordinator of IFAD-VCDP and her team at the developed land site on Tuesday at Olamaboro, Kogi.

The project was executed under IFAD’s Value Chain Development Programme (IFAD-VCDP). IFAD officials who visited the farm site on Tuesday said the gesture was IFAD-VCDP’s bid to support small and medium holder farmers to achieve its development objective.

The officials are the National Environmental and Climate Change Advisor, Malam Nura Daura, the National Infrastructure Advisor, Mr Felix Ohibiokpa and the State Programme Coordinator, Dr Stella Adejoh.

Daura said the essence of the project was to achieve the clustering of several farmers’ organisations on a developed land. He said the project also intended to promote synergy and provide opportunity for clusters of farmers to learn from one another, most especially about good agronomic practices.

In her remarks, Dr Adejoh, said: “service to humanity and fight against poverty remained the best service anyone could render.’’ She described IFAD/VCDP as a programme laden with milk of kindness to reduce poverty and enhance the livelihoods of rural farmers.

She said the land clearing would ease monitoring and data collection on the farmers. Adejoh added that mechanisation and off-taking would also be easy as the farmers are located within the same environment, and producing the same product – Cassava.

