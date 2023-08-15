IFAD clears 50 hectares of land for cassava cultivation by 50 Kogi farmers

The project was executed under IFAD’s Value Chain Development Programme (IFAD-VCDP). IFAD officials who visited the farm site on Tuesday said the gesture was IFAD-VCDP’s bid to support small and medium holder farmers to achieve its development objective.

The officials are the National Environmental and Climate Change Advisor, Malam Nura Daura, the National Infrastructure Advisor, Mr Felix Ohibiokpa and the State Programme Coordinator, Dr Stella Adejoh.

Daura said the essence of the project was to achieve the clustering of several farmers’ organisations on a developed land. He said the project also intended to promote synergy and provide opportunity for clusters of farmers to learn from one another, most especially about good agronomic practices.

In her remarks, Dr Adejoh, said: “service to humanity and fight against poverty remained the best service anyone could render.’’ She described IFAD/VCDP as a programme laden with milk of kindness to reduce poverty and enhance the livelihoods of rural farmers.