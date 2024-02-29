ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to play politics, wait until 2027, Tinubu taunts NLC over strike

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu berated organised labour for repeatedly calling for a strike, arguing that his administration was too young for such actions.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

The President also urged organised labour to maintain peace in the country as they're not the only voice agitating on behalf of the masses.

He made this known while speaking at the inauguration of the first phase of the Red Line Rail service at the iconic Ikeja Station in Lagos on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

His outburst comes two days after the NLC held a nationwide protest over the economic hardship in the country.

The Tinubu government has been at loggerheads with labour unions in the country since it decided to stop paying subsidies on petrol.

On his first day in office, the President announced that "subsidy is gone," and later rolled out a series of interventions to cushion the effect of the decision after a series of negotiations with the NLC.

However, the the organised labour, particularly the NLC, have alleged that the government has failed to implement most of the agreements they had.

On Thursday, Tinubu said, "Allow me to throw a jibe here, the Labour Union should understand that no matter how long we cling to our freedom and rights, to call four strikes within within nine months of an administration is unacceptable.

“If you want to participate in the electoral process, wait until 2027. If not maintain peace. You are not the only voice of Nigerians.”

The President commended the Lagos Area Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team for the massive project.

“We are gathered for the inauguration of the second of the 6th rail line projects and I thank our political leaders here for being believing in us and lifting our spirit, we said we can do it and you believed in us, we said the people’s life will end up being better, you believed in us.

“We hear lots of noise right now, I asked for this job, I cannot complain. For this revolution that is starting, this reform that is ongoing, we are not looking back. It is the affirmation of our pledge to be loyal to our country, there is a bright light under the tunnel,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

