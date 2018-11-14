Pulse.ng logo
ICPC to arraign OAU sex for marks Prof in court

  Published: 2018-11-14
Prof. Richard Akindele

(Daily Post)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced that it will arraign a former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Prof. Richard Akindele at the Federal High Court, Osogbo.

Akindele was accused of demanding sex from a post-graduate student, Monica Osagie in exchange for marks.

According to Punch, the ICPC revealed that the former lecturer’s offence is contravenes, and is punishable under Sections 8 (1) (a) (ii), and 18 (d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

One of the three count charges against Akindele reads: “That you, professor Akindele, on or about the 16th day of September, 2017 at Ile-Ife did corruptly ask for sexual benefits for yourself from Ms. Monica Osagie on account of favour to be afterwards shown to her by you in the discharge of your official duties as a lecturer in the Department of Management and Accounting, Obafemi Awolowo University, to wit; altering her academic grades in the course with code MBA 632- Research Method from fail to pass; and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 8(1)(a)(ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

Akindele pleads

Punch also reports that Akindele, through his lawyer, Omotayo Alade-Fawole is asking for a plea bargain.

The former Professor also claims he has health conditions that will make it difficult for him to stay in prison.

Akindele said that he is already serving punishment for his action, since he has been sacked by the University authorities.

Prof Richard Akindele’s sack was announced by OAU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Eyitope Ogunmodede at a press conference on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

