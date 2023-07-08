ICPC says no files implicating Tinubu, debunks rumoured DSS raid

The commission also urged the general public to take with a pinch of salt reports that officers from the Department of the States Services (DSS) invaded its office and carted away some incriminating files against the President.

In emphatic terms, ICPC stated that it never possessed files implicating Tinubu at either its headquarters or offices across the states, insisting that the rumoured carting away of such 'phantom files' was unfounded.

The commission's reaction followed a media report titled: 'Secret police, DSS carts away files implicating President Tinubu, close aides from ICPC, CCB.'

ADVERTISEMENT

The reaction was contained in a statement issued by ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in which he urged Nigerians to disregard such unfounded claims.

The statement read: “The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been drawn to a spurious news report by online medium, Saharareporters titled ‘Secret Police, DSS Carts Away Files Implicating President Buhari, Close Aides from ICPC, CCB.’

“The Commission hereby refute the report by Saharareporters and state unequivocally that there were no files implicating President Tinubu or close aides at its headquarters or offices across the states and therefore the alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public.

“While the Commission does not dispute the role of the media to inform the public, it is however deeply disturbed by irresponsible practice and non-adherence to the tenets of the journalism profession by some media outlets.