ICPC arraigns ex-JAMB registrar, sons, daughter in-law in fresh suit

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge ordered Ojerinde, who wept profusely in the open court, to immediately attend to his ill-health so as to be able to stand the trial as required by law.

Former JAMB Registrar, Prof Dibu Ojerinde.
Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, former Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), his three sons and a daughter in-law .

They were arraigned in a 17-count charge bordering on official corruption, abuse of office and forgery.before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants, who were all in court, were arraigned alongside the six family companies.

In the new charge, Ojerinde was accused of selling off a Federal Government’s property; House No. 4, Ahomko Drive, Achimota Phase Two, Accra in Ghana.

The house was said to have been sold out by Ojerinde and his sons after it was forfeited to the Federal Government in order to conceal corrupt benefits.

The charge also indicated that some of the sons acted as agents to facilitate quick sales of the House in Ghana.

He was alleged to have engaged in the act while being a public officer contrary to Section 26 (1) ( c) and punishable under Section 24 of the ICPC Act 2000.

The former JAMB registrar was also alleged to have used fake names to acquire companies, opened bank accounts, acquired petrol stations and bought landed property in Ilorin, Kwara while being a public officer.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Counsel to the ICPC, Ebenezer Shogunle, opposed bail plea for Prof. Ojerinde and Oluwaseun Adeniyi Ojerinde, his son, on the grounds of their refusal to honour series of invitations by the anti-graft commission as well as likelihood of filing more charges against them.

Justice Ekwo asked Shogunle if there were pending criminal charges against them and if they were admitted to bail by the courts and the lawyer answered in the affirmative.

Shogunle said that Ojerinde was facing similar trial before a Niger State High Court, Minna and another case before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The judge consequently admitted them to bail in the terms previously granted by the courts.

He also admitted the three sons and daughter in-law to a bail in the sum of N20 million and a surety each in the like sum who must own a landed property in Abuja with verified proof of ownership.

Justice Ekwo directed that the original title documents of the property must be deposited with the court while the defendants were ordered to deposit their traveling documents with the court registrar and must not travel out of the country without the permission of the court.

The judge fixed Nov. 13, Nov. 14, Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 for commencement of trial.

NAN reports that the three sons, charged by the ICPC, are Olumide Abiodun Ojerinde, Adedayo Ojerinde and Oluwaseun Adeniyi Ojerinde while the daughter- in- law is Mary Funmilola Ojerinde.

The companies include Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Ltd, Cheng Marbles Limited, Sapati International Schools Ltd, Trillium Learning Centers Ltd, Standout Institutes Ltd and ESLI Perfect Security Printers Ltd.

