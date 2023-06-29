ICPC accuses ex-JAMB registrar of forging names to commit fraud

The ICPC is currently prosecuting Ojerinde for alleged N5bn fraud.

Compounding the allegations against him, the anti-graft agency in a statement on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, accused the former JAMB boss of forging names to perpetrate fraud.

The agency alleged that Ojerinde “used several false names, aliases, and forged means of identification such as Akanbi Lamidi, Adeniyi Banji, Habibulahi Lamidi, Joshua Olaniran Olakuleyin, etc to perpetrate his corrupt practices through various bank accounts and still retains the resources and influence to evade justice.”

The ICPC also rejected a recent court ruling that ordered it to pay N1m damages to Ojerinde over his re-arrest on January 26 on the court premise.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja had maintained that the agency violated Ojerinde’s right to personal liberty and thus declared that his re-arrest and continued detention were illegal.

But in its statement on Wednesday, the ICPC rejected the ruling, saying it would challenge it at the Court of Appeal.