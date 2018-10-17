Pulse.ng logo
Ibori loses corruption appeal in UK

Ibori who served as governor of Delta state for two-terms was convicted for laundering stolen public fund in UK banks.

Former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, has lost his appeal on corruption conviction in the United Kingdom.

Ibori who served as governor of the South-South state for two-terms was convicted for laundering stolen public fund in UK banks.

The former governor who had pleaded not guilty in 2012 over the allegation, lost his appeal in a court sitting that happened in London on Wednesday 17 October.

He came back to Nigeria after serving half of the 13-year jail sentence he received in the UK and has since been appealing his conviction, alleging misconduct by prosecutors and British police.

Ibori was prosecuted for using stolen money in buying six houses in London - paying £2.2 million in cash for one Hampstead mansion - and putting his children in expensive British private schools.

He was later sentenced to 13 years in a UK prison. He was however released and deported to Nigeria in February 2017.

