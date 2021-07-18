Ibadan Traditional Council blames Gov Makinde for insecurity, says he's running one-man Govt

The Council, which comprises members of the Olubadan-in-Council, other monarchs in Ibadanland gave the advice at its meeting held at the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, at the weekend.

Speaking on the worsening insecurity crisis in the state, the Council members accused Governor Makinde of running a one-man government, which according to them cannot help in securing the state.

The Council members also accused the state governor of having no respect for them.

They said several attempts to meet the governor to explain why his style was failing the state were unsuccessful.

The traditional elders also alleged that Governor Makinde excluded them from the security architecture of the state even though they are closer to the people in all the communities.

Speaking at the meeting, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Lekan Balogun appealed to the governor to change his approach, saying issues of security required a multi-dimensional approach.

He said, “We have nothing against the Governor, we supported his emergence and want him to succeed, which is why we are calling his attention to what we perceive as a lacuna.

“The issue of security needs a multi-dimensional approach and there’s no way government alone can solve or handle it.

“As the closest institution to the people, we have crucial roles to play to ensure that the menace of insecurity is tackled and the more reason why there must be a collaboration between us and the government to avoid working at cross-purposes.”

In recent times, there has been an increase in the spate of insecurity in Oyo state as gunmen now attack communities in the Ibarapa area of the state.

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, the state government debunked the reports that bandits attacked Igangan, Ayepe and Igbo-Ora.