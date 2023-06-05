Ibadan philanthropist donates 2 transformers to support Makinde’s govt

Sanusi made this known to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan after the inauguration of two transformers he donated to his community by Gov. Seyi Makinde.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 500KVA transformer at Olorunda Ogunsola Community and 300KVA at Idi-Obi area were donated by Sanusi, also the Otun-Apesinola of Ibadanland.

Sanusi, who is the Chairman, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, said that the transformers would serve 15 communities eight of which is under Olorunda Ogunsola, with five communities under Idi-Obi.

Sanusi said he decided to complement the efforts of Makinde, whom he described as his personal friend, for people to benefit more from his Omituntun 2.0 developmental projects.

“I am an Engineer like His Excellency, Gov. Seyi Makinde. He is making those of us in the oil and gas sector proud of his achievements and leadership with human face.

“In Nigeria today, Gov. Seyi Makinde’s achievements are second to none. He is the rave of the moment and indeed the best governor in the current dispensation.

“In his Omituntun 1.0, he recorded many landmarks and unprecedented achievements, which culminated in his landslide victory for second term. He needs the support of all and sundry,” he said.

Sanusi said that he would continue to support the governor in whatever capacity toward ensuring accelerated development of the state.

“The state government cannot do it alone and that’s why those of us who are privileged in one way or the other, must always support the governor to succeed in the tasks ahead of him.

“I have been rehabilitating a number of roads and providing communities with transformers; the latest being a set of 500KVA and 300KVA respectively,” he said.