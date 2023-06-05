The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ibadan philanthropist donates 2 transformers to support Makinde’s govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanusi said he decided to complement the efforts of Makinde, whom he described as his personal friend.

Renowned philanthropist and Mogaji in Ibadanland, Chief Dotun Sanusi. [TheCable]

A renowned philanthropist and Mogaji in Ibadanland, Chief Dotun Sanusi, says he donated transformers and rehabilitated roads in Ona-Ara Local Government of Oyo State to complement the efforts of the state governor.

Sanusi made this known to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan after the inauguration of two transformers he donated to his community by Gov. Seyi Makinde.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 500KVA transformer at Olorunda Ogunsola Community and 300KVA at Idi-Obi area were donated by Sanusi, also the Otun-Apesinola of Ibadanland.

Sanusi, who is the Chairman, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, said that the transformers would serve 15 communities eight of which is under Olorunda Ogunsola, with five communities under Idi-Obi.

NAN reports that Sanusi, the Otun-Apesinola of Ibadanland, had earlier installed 15 transformers across the communities toward restoring electricity supply.

Sanusi said he decided to complement the efforts of Makinde, whom he described as his personal friend, for people to benefit more from his Omituntun 2.0 developmental projects.

“I am an Engineer like His Excellency, Gov. Seyi Makinde. He is making those of us in the oil and gas sector proud of his achievements and leadership with human face.

“In Nigeria today, Gov. Seyi Makinde’s achievements are second to none. He is the rave of the moment and indeed the best governor in the current dispensation.

“In his Omituntun 1.0, he recorded many landmarks and unprecedented achievements, which culminated in his landslide victory for second term. He needs the support of all and sundry,” he said.

Sanusi said that he would continue to support the governor in whatever capacity toward ensuring accelerated development of the state.

“The state government cannot do it alone and that’s why those of us who are privileged in one way or the other, must always support the governor to succeed in the tasks ahead of him.

“I have been rehabilitating a number of roads and providing communities with transformers; the latest being a set of 500KVA and 300KVA respectively,” he said.

Sanusi said that he would do more to improve the quality of lives of the people.

News Agency Of Nigeria

