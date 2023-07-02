ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ibadan agog as Sen. Sharafadeen Alli holds inauguration party

News Agency Of Nigeria

He prayed that all their support, hope, aspiration and prayers for Folarin would come to fruition.

Ibadan agog as Sen. Sharafadeen Alli holds inauguration party.
Ibadan agog as Sen. Sharafadeen Alli holds inauguration party.

Recommended articles

The dignitaries converged on Recreation Club in Ibadan on Saturday to celebrate with Senator Alli and his family.

Alli is a former Secretary to Oyo State Government, former Chairman of Ibadan North Local Government, former Chairman, O’dua Investment Company Limited and Maye-Balogun of Ibadanland.

He was inaugurated on June 13 as the lawmaker representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, having won the Senatorial election of Feb. 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the dignitaries were two former deputy governors in Oyo State, Chief Iyiola Oladokun and Chief Moses Adeyemo as well as the APC governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, Sen. Teslim Folarin.

Also in attendance were Alhaji Mojeed Olaoya, Oyo South Senatorial Chairman of APC, Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi, Chief Francis Babalola, Dr Isiaka Kolawole, Prince Niran Adeyoju and Chief Omilabu Ghandi.

Among some of the traditional chiefs present were High Chief Amidu Ajibade, Ekerin-Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oloye Lekan Alabi, Maye-Olubadan of Ibadanland and Chief Abiola Arulogun, Bada-Balogun of Ibadanland.

Alli in his remarks, said that the inauguration party was the first ever held by an elected senator in the state, saying that of Ibarapa zone would hold on July 9 at Igboora.

The lawmaker assured constituents and the people of the state to expect quality representation from him at the National Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that he would not relent in ensuring that the people of the district enjoyed democratic dividends, while unleashing unprecedented programmes.

Alli thanked all the personalities from across the state who were present at the event for their love, promising not to let them down.

The lawmaker thanked former Governors Rashidi Ladoja, Oladokun, Adeyemo, Folarin, Olaoya and hosts of other party chieftains as well as supporters for their contributions to his electoral victory.

He prayed that all their support, hope, aspiration and prayers for Folarin would come to fruition.

“Without you, our leaders, supporters, traders, artisans, elders, youths and other professionals, we won’t be here today. We thank you and will continue to do our best for you all,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that earlier, a prayer session was held at same venue for Alli’s parents, family, political leaders and associates.

The lawmaker had before the election, sunk boreholes and installed several solar street lights across the senatorial district.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ibadan agog as Sen. Sharafadeen Alli holds inauguration party

Ibadan agog as Sen. Sharafadeen Alli holds inauguration party

10th NASS to prioritise climate change issues ‐ Deputy Speaker

10th NASS to prioritise climate change issues ‐ Deputy Speaker

Lift ban on night operations of tricycles in Bayelsa - BDI tells Gov Diri

Lift ban on night operations of tricycles in Bayelsa - BDI tells Gov Diri

Gunmen kill pastor, abduct 7 church members during vigil in Ogun

Gunmen kill pastor, abduct 7 church members during vigil in Ogun

My father’s disciplinary approach contributed to my success, Afe Babalola's son

My father’s disciplinary approach contributed to my success, Afe Babalola's son

Residents lament dilapidation, accidents on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Residents lament dilapidation, accidents on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Releasing Nnamdi Kanu will earn you more respect, Ohanaeze PG tells Tinubu

Releasing Nnamdi Kanu will earn you more respect, Ohanaeze PG tells Tinubu

Muslim group visits Osun priestess, warns against Isese festival in Ilorin

Muslim group visits Osun priestess, warns against Isese festival in Ilorin

Enugu Govt dissolves all commercial tricycle task forces

Enugu Govt dissolves all commercial tricycle task forces

Pulse Sports

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President