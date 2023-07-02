Ibadan agog as Sen. Sharafadeen Alli holds inauguration party.

The dignitaries converged on Recreation Club in Ibadan on Saturday to celebrate with Senator Alli and his family.

Alli is a former Secretary to Oyo State Government, former Chairman of Ibadan North Local Government, former Chairman, O’dua Investment Company Limited and Maye-Balogun of Ibadanland.

He was inaugurated on June 13 as the lawmaker representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, having won the Senatorial election of Feb. 25.

Among the dignitaries were two former deputy governors in Oyo State, Chief Iyiola Oladokun and Chief Moses Adeyemo as well as the APC governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, Sen. Teslim Folarin.

Also in attendance were Alhaji Mojeed Olaoya, Oyo South Senatorial Chairman of APC, Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi, Chief Francis Babalola, Dr Isiaka Kolawole, Prince Niran Adeyoju and Chief Omilabu Ghandi.

Among some of the traditional chiefs present were High Chief Amidu Ajibade, Ekerin-Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oloye Lekan Alabi, Maye-Olubadan of Ibadanland and Chief Abiola Arulogun, Bada-Balogun of Ibadanland.

Alli in his remarks, said that the inauguration party was the first ever held by an elected senator in the state, saying that of Ibarapa zone would hold on July 9 at Igboora.

The lawmaker assured constituents and the people of the state to expect quality representation from him at the National Assembly.

He said that he would not relent in ensuring that the people of the district enjoyed democratic dividends, while unleashing unprecedented programmes.

Alli thanked all the personalities from across the state who were present at the event for their love, promising not to let them down.

The lawmaker thanked former Governors Rashidi Ladoja, Oladokun, Adeyemo, Folarin, Olaoya and hosts of other party chieftains as well as supporters for their contributions to his electoral victory.

He prayed that all their support, hope, aspiration and prayers for Folarin would come to fruition.

“Without you, our leaders, supporters, traders, artisans, elders, youths and other professionals, we won’t be here today. We thank you and will continue to do our best for you all,” he said.

NAN reports that earlier, a prayer session was held at same venue for Alli’s parents, family, political leaders and associates.