I will end Boko Haram if I become President - Atiku Abubakar

Atiku said this while addressing supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno state.

Atiku said this while addressing supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno state.

  • Published:
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has promised to end Boko Haram attacks if he is elected as President in 2019. play

Atiku Abubakar

(allAfrica)

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has promised to end Boko Haram attacks if he is elected as President in 2019.

The former Vice-President said this while addressing supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno state.

Fulani herdsmen

According to Atiku the Fulani herdsmen menace has continued because of bad governance.

He also called on Nigerians to rally together and vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of government.

Atiku said “Nigeria ended its civil war in only 2 and half years despite the thick forest in the south-east. I wonder why the war against insurgency took us 9 Years without headway, there must be something wrong some where.

“if elected as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will not allow any commander to tell me stories, we must end insurgency within shortest possible time because the insurgency has crippled everything in the Northeast."

ALSO READ: Atiku expresses concern over missing soldiers

Hundreds of soldiers reportedly missing

On Sunday, July 15, 2018, Boko Haram reportedly attacked a military base in Yola state and hundreds of soldiers have been reported missing.

According to AFP, a military source revealed that the terrorists attacked the base that had 700 soldiers at about 9:00 pm, adding that the battle lasted for hours.

23 soldiers were also reported missing after Boko Haram ambushed their convoy at Boboshe village in Bama local government area of Borno on Saturday, July 14,2018.

The Nigerian Army has however dismissed the reports, saying that it was blown out of proportion by the media.

