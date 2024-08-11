ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I will deliver Kano to APC in 2027 if..., Doguwa declares

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jibrin had earlier accused Doguwa of being an obstacle to peace in Kano State.

Alhassan Doguwa [Unknown]
Alhassan Doguwa [Unknown]

Recommended articles

Doguwa said this in Abuja on Sunday, while responding to a claim by another lawmaker, Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin, that he posed a threat to the electoral fortunes of the APC in Kano State.

Jibrin had also said that Doguwa was a political liability to his party.

Doguwa said that he would ensure success for the APC in the 2027 general elections, adding that he should be allowed to serve as the Directors-General (D-G) of the party’s 2027 campaigns in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to use this opportunity to respectfully request the leadership of our party to allow me to coordinate and serve as a D-G of the Kano State Campaign Project in 2027.

“I am not a political liability in Kano; I am an asset, a source of pride for the APC both in the state and the country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Doguwa is the only member of the House of Representatives elected under the platform of the ruling APC in Kano South Senatorial District.

He represents Tudun-Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, and he is the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream).

He has been embroiled in a verbal attack with Jibrin, another lawmaker from Kano State who represents the Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency on the platform of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Jibrin had earlier accused Doguwa of being an obstacle to peace in Kano State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I will deliver Kano to APC in 2027 if..., Doguwa declares

I will deliver Kano to APC in 2027 if..., Doguwa declares

Your past is influencing your opinion, House of Reps replies Obasanjo

Your past is influencing your opinion, House of Reps replies Obasanjo

Gov Alia condemns assassination of humanitarian worker in Benue

Gov Alia condemns assassination of humanitarian worker in Benue

FG establishes feedback mechanism with Nigerians after nationwide protest

FG establishes feedback mechanism with Nigerians after nationwide protest

German govt seeks economic cooperation with Enugu State

German govt seeks economic cooperation with Enugu State

This is a satanic claim - Senate replies Obasanjo over salary fixing comment

This is a satanic claim - Senate replies Obasanjo over salary fixing comment

Kogi poll: Supreme Court, INEC under fire amid over-voting controversy

Kogi poll: Supreme Court, INEC under fire amid over-voting controversy

Bloody weekend in Sokoto as bandits kill soldiers, burn patrol vans

Bloody weekend in Sokoto as bandits kill soldiers, burn patrol vans

NDLEA smashes cocaine syndicates, intercepts multi-million naira illicit drugs

NDLEA smashes cocaine syndicates, intercepts multi-million naira illicit drugs

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Protest organisers end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's appeal

Protest organisers end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's appeal

Protesters leaders end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's address [Channels TV]

Kano residents back Tinubu, ask protesters to sheathe swords, embrace dialogue

Police on ground to maintain peace and security during nationwide protest [Channels TV]

Police tighten security as Osun protesters hold open church service

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Address hunger, hardship - Abia residents unimpressed with Tinubu's speech