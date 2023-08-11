ADVERTISEMENT
I want swift economic recovery for good of Nigerians - Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu said every effort across sectors would be documented and periodically reviewed for performance verification and public presentation.

President Bola Tinubu. [Credit: Daily Post Nigeria]
President Bola Tinubu. [Credit: Daily Post Nigeria]

The President stated this at a meeting with the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) Professionals Forum led by former Bauchi State Governor, Malam Isa Yuguda in Abuja.

“This economy must recover for the good and greatest number of Nigerians, and we are seriously committed to seeing through a change for the better,” he said.

To steadily ensure growth and enhanced public enlightenment on policy outcomes, Tinubu said every effort across sectors would be documented and periodically reviewed for performance verification and public presentation.

“So far, we have taken some baby steps and pushed some aggressive positions,” the President told the APC professionals, who had earlier pledged their support for his reforms.

While thanking Tinubu for his bold interventions on the economy, Yuguda said more than two million people had been registered as professionals in different fields since 2018 and were ready to provide structures for mobilisation and sensitization of Nigerians on government policies.

“Foreign capital is a coward that does not move into unsafe areas, so with your successful interventions so far, we look forward to better security that will attract investors,” Yuguda said.

