Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I know you're suffering - Tinubu begs Nigerians to endure subsidy removal

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu promised Nigerians that palliative interventions will soon be rolled out to cushion the negative impact of the subsidy removal.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The President also appealed to the citizens to be steadfast in this period of hardship, promising that efforts were being made to provide temporary succour in the form of palliatives.

Tinubu disclosed these while receiving 18 governors who served with him (Class of 1999) at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

While acknowledging the pains Nigerians are currently going through, the President urged the people to be more patient as he worked out relief packages.

ADVERTISEMENT

He vowed that the government would intensify efforts, speed up the process and ensure a full-proof social security structure that will not be compromised, especially in cash transfers.

I understand that our people are suffering yet there can be no childbirth without pain. The joy of childbirth is the relief that comes after the pain. Nigeria is reborn already with fuel subsidy removal. It is a rebirth of the country for the largest number over a few smugglers. Please tell the people to be a little patient.”

The palliative is coming. I don’t want cash-transfer to fall into wrong hands. I know it pinches and it is difficult. In the end, we will rejoice in the prosperity of our country,’’ Tinubu told the governors, who were led by former Governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion.

This comes a few hours after the President sent a letter to the House of Representatives seeking an amendment to the 2023 supplementary appropriation act to accommodate ₦500 billion for the provision of palliatives for Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter read by the House Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, at the plenary on Wednesday, Tinubu said the request became necessary to enable the government to provide palliatives for Nigerians to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

“I write to the House of Representatives to approve the amendment of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act.

“The request has become necessarily important to among other things source for funds necessary to provide palliative to mitigate the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

“Thus, the sum of N500 billion Naira only has been extracted from the 2022 Supplementary Act of N819,536,937,815 for the provision of palliative to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal.

“While I hope that the House of Representatives will consider this request expeditiously,” the letter read.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I know you're suffering - Tinubu begs Nigerians to endure subsidy removal

I know you're suffering - Tinubu begs Nigerians to endure subsidy removal

Prof. Soyinka remains Nigeria’s pride – Sanwo-Olu

Prof. Soyinka remains Nigeria’s pride – Sanwo-Olu

Construction company explains why NASS roof still leaking

Construction company explains why NASS roof still leaking

Troops kill 3 bandits in Plateau, recover weapons

Troops kill 3 bandits in Plateau, recover weapons

Prof. Sambo inducted into UK’s faculty of public health

Prof. Sambo inducted into UK’s faculty of public health

Court adjourns trial of 4 suspects arrested for JAMB registration malpractice

Court adjourns trial of 4 suspects arrested for JAMB registration malpractice

Lagos govt installs 48 traditional rulers in 3 years

Lagos govt installs 48 traditional rulers in 3 years

Reps fix date to consider Tinubu's ₦500bn palliatives request

Reps fix date to consider Tinubu's ₦500bn palliatives request

Shettima meets Malala, says FG committed to girl-child education

Shettima meets Malala, says FG committed to girl-child education

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies