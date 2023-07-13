I know you're suffering - Tinubu begs Nigerians to endure subsidy removal

The President also appealed to the citizens to be steadfast in this period of hardship, promising that efforts were being made to provide temporary succour in the form of palliatives.

Tinubu disclosed these while receiving 18 governors who served with him (Class of 1999) at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

While acknowledging the pains Nigerians are currently going through, the President urged the people to be more patient as he worked out relief packages.

He vowed that the government would intensify efforts, speed up the process and ensure a full-proof social security structure that will not be compromised, especially in cash transfers.

“I understand that our people are suffering yet there can be no childbirth without pain. The joy of childbirth is the relief that comes after the pain. Nigeria is reborn already with fuel subsidy removal. It is a rebirth of the country for the largest number over a few smugglers. Please tell the people to be a little patient.”

The palliative is coming. I don’t want cash-transfer to fall into wrong hands. I know it pinches and it is difficult. In the end, we will rejoice in the prosperity of our country,’’ Tinubu told the governors, who were led by former Governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion.

Tinubu seeks Reps' approval for ₦500bn loan for palliatives

This comes a few hours after the President sent a letter to the House of Representatives seeking an amendment to the 2023 supplementary appropriation act to accommodate ₦500 billion for the provision of palliatives for Nigerians.

In the letter read by the House Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, at the plenary on Wednesday, Tinubu said the request became necessary to enable the government to provide palliatives for Nigerians to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

“I write to the House of Representatives to approve the amendment of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act.

“The request has become necessarily important to among other things source for funds necessary to provide palliative to mitigate the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

“Thus, the sum of N500 billion Naira only has been extracted from the 2022 Supplementary Act of N819,536,937,815 for the provision of palliative to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal.