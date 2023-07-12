Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu, Class of 99 governors meet in Aso Rock

News Agency Of Nigeria

Igbinedion said that the former governors took cognisance of the fact that now is the time to separate politics from national development.

Tinubu, Class of 99 governors meet in Aso Rock. [Presidency]
Tinubu, Class of 99 governors meet in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was attended by 19 of the 36 governors; some of them have passed on.

Former governor of Edo, Lucky Igbinedion, while briefing newsmen, said the visit was to assure Tinubu of their support and cooperation.

“We met the president as a colleague governor that laid the foundation of the current democracy in Nigeria in 1999, which has continued to strengthened up to today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also congratulated him on his election and thanked him for appointing one of us as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (George Akume).

“We spoke about security, about electricity supply because these are key factors in development of any economy. He assured us of the administration’s preparedness to tackle them headlong,” he said.

Igbinedion said that the former governors took cognisance of the fact that now is the time to separate politics from national development, adding that all hands must be on deck to rebuild Nigeria now.

“We are now talking of the project Nigeria and not about political affiliations. It is time to work for the progress of the country.

“The president assured us that it is his dream to see a better Nigeria where all citizens will feel a sense of belonging. He also said that Nigerians should be patient with recent decisions taken by the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also acknowledged that the issue of fuel subsidy removal is a right decision and palliative should be provided which he is already taking measures.”

Among the former governors in attendance were those of Plateau, Joseph Dariye; Kebbi, Adamu Aliero; Sokoto, Attahiru Bafarawa; Ekiti, Niyi Adebayo; Jigawa, Saminu Turaki; and Bauchi, Ahmed Muazu.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Prof. Sambo inducted into UK’s faculty of public health

Prof. Sambo inducted into UK’s faculty of public health

Court adjourns trial of 4 suspects arrested for JAMB registration malpractice

Court adjourns trial of 4 suspects arrested for JAMB registration malpractice

Lagos govt installs 48 traditional rulers in 3 years

Lagos govt installs 48 traditional rulers in 3 years

Reps fix date to consider Tinubu's ₦500bn palliatives request

Reps fix date to consider Tinubu's ₦500bn palliatives request

Shettima meets Malala, says FG committed to girl-child education

Shettima meets Malala, says FG committed to girl-child education

Lawmakers not as rich as being projected – Speaker Abbas

Lawmakers not as rich as being projected – Speaker Abbas

Senate investigates alleged bribery of IPPIS officials in universities

Senate investigates alleged bribery of IPPIS officials in universities

Tinubu, Class of 99 governors meet in Aso Rock

Tinubu, Class of 99 governors meet in Aso Rock

Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Anambra

Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Anambra

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies