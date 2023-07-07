I have zero tolerance for corruption, Otti warns new Abia commissioners

Speaking during the ceremony on Friday at the Government House, Umuahia, Otti said there would be no room for excuses under his administration, as he was desirous to deliver the mandate given to him by the people of Abia.

The governor described the commissioners as key partners in his administration, urging them not to take their new assignment for granted.

“Excuses shall not be tolerated, and you must be willing at all times to demonstrate that you deserve to remain on this ship.

“Sycophancy shall have no place in this administration, as you shall be judged strictly on the basis of what you are bringing to the table, your contribution to improve the material conditions of our people,” he said.

Otti urged the commissioners not to consider their new positions as an opportunity for self enrichment, warning that there would be “zero tolerance for corruption”.

He said that the policies and programmes of the government would be focused on job creation, poverty alleviation and measurable improvement in living conditions of the people.

Otti said: “The development of critical infrastructure such as quality roads, effective drainage system and robust energy distribution network to power homes and industries are also key responsibilities.

“An assignment that shall not be taken lightly under the new administration, and developing an effective framework to achieve these must move at a faster pace now that you are on board.

“The responsibilities are huge, you can neither afford to delay nor fail. Resources are limited, I must admit, but you must be prepared to make the most of whatever is available to you to drive the outcomes that we seek.

“I do not expect you to achieve everything in a day, but I expect you to make a daily commitment to fulfilling the promises that got us elected.”

He said that he was optimistic that the newly sworn-in commissioners would deliver on their various assignments and live up to the huge expectations of the people of Abia.

Otti urged the commissioners to align with the mission of the government to build “a new Abia that works” by applying the principles of excellence and commitment in their new assignment.

He charged the commissioners to brace up for the task that lay ahead by staying focused on evolving better strategies for providing increased opportunities that would encourage even socioeconomic development in Abia.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna, thanked the governor for the honour to serve the people of Abia.

Uwanna said that the task before each commissioner was huge, and they would work with the consciousness of the oath of allegiance that they had sworn to.

He said they would work to enable the governor to deliver the mandate given to him by the people of Abia .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioners include

Prof Monica Ironkwe (Agriculture), Kingsley Anosike (Budget and Planning ), Prof Uche Eme Uche (Education), Philemon Ogbonna (Environment and Urban Renewal), Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo (Health), Okey Kanu (Information and Culture) and Chaka Chukwumerije (Lands and Housing).

Others are, Uzor Nwachukwu (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Prof. Joel Friday Ogbonna (Petroleum and Mineral Resources), Chima Oriaku (Science and Technology).