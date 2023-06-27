ADVERTISEMENT
I-G to deploy 40,000 Police officers to Special Intervention Squad

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun said 40,000 specially trained elite officers would be deployed to the newly created Special Intervention Squad of the Nigeria Police.

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun. [NPF]

He said the Squad would consist of selected officers from the pool of existing PMF personnel and other tactical units. According to him, the officers will undergo intensive pre-deployment training to make them combat ready for frontline operational duties in all states of the federation.

He said that the squad would be deployed to areas plagued by unrest and turmoil in the country.

By pooling together the expertise and experience of our PMF personnel and other tactical units, we can establish a formidable force that is well-equipped to handle the evolving challenges we face.

“This dedicated force will bolster our capacity to respond swiftly and decisively to security threats, ensuring that our presence is felt and our response is effective in every corner of our country,” the I-G said.

Egbetokun explained that 1,000 personnel from the new squad would be deployed to each state as standby intervention unit. The I-G added that the remaining members of the squad would be deployed to more troubled areas.

According to him, the officers will not perform routine police duties but will be housed and kept combat-ready at all times, only engaging in daily trainings in readiness for deployment.

He said the idea was to get the officers ready to intercept and neutralise high-profile criminals terrorizing communities.

They will be deployed to intervene rapidly and proactively in any situation necessary in their states of assignment.

“All Tactical Commanders will be involved in the process of identifying suitable candidates from within their respective units.

“These individuals should possess the necessary skills, agility, experience, character and commitment to excel in the challenging and demanding environments they will encounter,” he said.

Egbetokun assured that the new special squad would be equipped with knowledge and skills to combat evolving criminalities, including insurgency and other security threats.

