I feel pain and sorrow, Sanwo-Olu mourns doctor who died in faulty elevator

Dr Diaso met her untimely death when an elevator she was in at the Lagos Island General Hospital, Odan, suddenly developed a mechanical failure and came crashing from the 10th floor to the ground.

The incident happened as the young woman was on her way to collect her meal from a dispatch rider on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Though she was immediately rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital, Dr Diaso passed away on Tuesday despite the medical team's best efforts.

Nigerians, colleagues protest doctor's tragic death

Meanwhile, the tragic incident elicited angry reactions from many Nigerians who accused the management of the Lagos Island General Hospital of negligence over the faulty elevator.

Her colleagues and friends also staged a protest on Wednesday to register their displeasure over the incident while doctors in three state government health facilities also downed their tools in protest.

Sanwo-Olu mourns doctor, promises transparent investigation

However, in his reaction, Governor Sanwo-Olu said he had taken immediate action to initiate a thorough investigation into the cause of the ugly incident.

He also described Dr Diaso's death as shocking and a colossal loss to the health sector in the State and Nigeria as a whole.

This was contained in a statement posted on his Twitter page on the evening of Wednesday.

The governor also commiserated with the deceased family, friends and colleagues, particularly the Nigeria Medical Association, Medical Guild, doctors, and healthcare professionals in Lagos State.

He said, “I was deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Dr. Vwaere Diaso, a dedicated medical professional whose life was taken due to a mechanical failure within the elevator at the Doctors’ quarters of the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island. It is distressing to think that such a promising young doctor had her life cut short in such a devastating manner.

“As a parent myself, I cannot help but feel the pain and sorrow that Dr. Diaso’s loved ones must be experiencing during this difficult time. My heart goes out to her parents, family members, friends, and colleagues who are grieving this profound loss.

“To the Nigeria Medical Association, the Medical Guild, and all doctors in Lagos State, I extend my deepest sympathies. Losing a fellow healthcare professional is a tremendous loss for the entire medical community.

“In light of this tragedy, I have taken immediate action to initiate a thorough investigation into the cause of the mechanical failure. It is my sincere commitment that this investigation will be conducted with utmost transparency and fairness, leaving no room for any biases or favoritism.

“Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking incident.