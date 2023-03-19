I don't fear death - Lagos INEC REC reacts to alleged threats to life

Agbaje's reaction comes following reported series of death threats on his life by some hardline political supporters over accusations that he manipulated the results of the presidential election held on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The Lagos REC has repeatedly been accused of being favourably disposed to the biddings of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and there have been ceaseless calls for his resignation or transfer to another state.

In the build-up to the Saturday, March 18, 20203, governorship and state assembly elections in Lagos, there were renewed appeals to the REC to maintain neutrality and ensure the will of the people reflected in the outcome of the polls, but some people took it to the extreme by issuing death threats on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his reaction, Agbaje told the people making the threats that he's not afraid to die at any time.

He said this while making his opening remarks at the INEC state collation centre located where the INEC office is situated in Yaba, Lagos on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Agbaje's words: "Those who are threatening with death, it's not possible. I pray every day. I'm a Christian, not just a Christian, I'm an Anglican to the core. So I pray every day that I shall not die but live to spread the word of the Lord in the land of the living and to the shame of the devil.

"So, no harm can come near me. I want you to believe that those who are threatening me with death, I don't fear that.