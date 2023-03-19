ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I don't fear death - Lagos INEC REC reacts to alleged threats to life

Nurudeen Shotayo

Agbaje told those who are making death threats to him that he was not afraid of dying at any time.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos, Segun Agbaje addresses reporters on March 18, 2023 (ChannelsTV)
INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos, Segun Agbaje addresses reporters on March 18, 2023 (ChannelsTV)

Recommended articles

Agbaje's reaction comes following reported series of death threats on his life by some hardline political supporters over accusations that he manipulated the results of the presidential election held on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The Lagos REC has repeatedly been accused of being favourably disposed to the biddings of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and there have been ceaseless calls for his resignation or transfer to another state.

In the build-up to the Saturday, March 18, 20203, governorship and state assembly elections in Lagos, there were renewed appeals to the REC to maintain neutrality and ensure the will of the people reflected in the outcome of the polls, but some people took it to the extreme by issuing death threats on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his reaction, Agbaje told the people making the threats that he's not afraid to die at any time.

He said this while making his opening remarks at the INEC state collation centre located where the INEC office is situated in Yaba, Lagos on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Agbaje's words: "Those who are threatening with death, it's not possible. I pray every day. I'm a Christian, not just a Christian, I'm an Anglican to the core. So I pray every day that I shall not die but live to spread the word of the Lord in the land of the living and to the shame of the devil.

"So, no harm can come near me. I want you to believe that those who are threatening me with death, I don't fear that.

"I work in the DSS for 30-something years, nobody threatened me with death, so to come and work in INEC and somebody is threatening me. I don't fear death because I've not done anything to warrant death. God knows when I will die. I'm not afraid to die at any time."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC begins collation of Rivers governorship election results

INEC begins collation of Rivers governorship election results

BREAKING: Makinde follows Ajimobi's footsteps, wins second term bid in Oyo State

BREAKING: Makinde follows Ajimobi's footsteps, wins second term bid in Oyo State

NDLEA arrests 2 members of Afro-Europe cartel

NDLEA arrests 2 members of Afro-Europe cartel

PDP wins Andoni Constituency in Rivers

PDP wins Andoni Constituency in Rivers

NDLEA seizes ‎1.2m pills of tramadol in Kogi, Gombe

NDLEA seizes ‎1.2m pills of tramadol in Kogi, Gombe

APC wins Nasarawa-Eggon East Constituency seat

APC wins Nasarawa-Eggon East Constituency seat

PDP candidate wins Lavun Constituency seat in Niger

PDP candidate wins Lavun Constituency seat in Niger

Police arrest 17 suspects in Lagos for electoral malpractices

Police arrest 17 suspects in Lagos for electoral malpractices

I don't fear death - Lagos INEC REC reacts to alleged threats to life

I don't fear death - Lagos INEC REC reacts to alleged threats to life

Pulse Sports

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Premier League legend gushes over ‘goalscoring machine’ Haaland

Premier League legend gushes over ‘goalscoring machine’ Haaland

Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman to retain welterweight title

Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman to retain welterweight title

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. (Tribune)

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to ‘snap out of’ Lekki shooting incident

FG says over 12.9 million cyber attacks were recorded during last elections. (Daily Trust)

FG says over 12.9 million cyber attacks were recorded during last elections

Lagos International Airport

FAAN shuts Lagos International Airport runway for 8 weeks

Old Naira notes

Finally, you’re free to spend your old naira notes and take them to banks