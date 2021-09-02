‘I didn't faint’, Sale Mamman denies collapsing after Buhari fired him

Following his dismissal on Wednesday, there were reports that the minister collapsed upon receiving the news of his sack.

But Mamman said he neither fainted nor was he hospitalised as reported.

He, however, admitted that he had been ill and had been receiving treatment since last weekend before the sack was announced.

The ex-minister also said President Buhari had informed him about the impending sack since Monday.

“Even before the sack was announced, I have been seriously ill. I had not even gone to the office since earlier in the week,” Mamman said in an interview with BBC Hausa.

“So, yesterday (Wednesday) and today (Thursday) I also went back to the hospital for another round of check-up; and the doctor instructed that I needed some ‘rest’ so I remained at one place to rest.

“I found a serene and quiet environment to rest and take medication as recommended by the doctor. I didn’t stay at home because sympathisers are trooping to console me; this would prevent me from resting and convalescing on time.

“But I was also not hospitalised, and I didn’t faint as reported.”

‘Buhari told me of my sack over the phone’.

He said the president thanked him for his support to his administration.