Buhari sacks Minister of Power, Minister of Agriculture

The dismissal of the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, was announced after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammad Mahmood, was redeployed to assume the position of Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; and the Minister of State for Works, and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, was appointed the new Minister of Power.

Mamman and Nanono are the first ministers to be sacked by President Buhari since he assumed office in 2015.

He's known to stick with his cabinet appointees, especially staving off intense public pressure to reshuffle the pack during his first term.

Buhari said at Wednesday's FEC meeting the reshuffle is to deepen his government's capacity to consolidate on its legacy achievements.

He said the dismissal of the two ministers was based on 'independent and critical self-review' of the administration's projects and programmes.

"These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians," he said.