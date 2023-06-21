ADVERTISEMENT
I am leaving Nigeria Police better than I met it – Ex IGP

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that he also strove to enhance the intelligence capacity of the Force through the push for the Cam Scanner upgrade of the Technical Intelligence assets.

Acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun and his immediate predecessor, Usman Baba Alkali. [Twitter:@Princemoye1]
Acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun and his immediate predecessor, Usman Baba Alkali. [Twitter:@Princemoye1]

“As I exit the leadership of the Force today, I believe that I am leaving it better than I met it.

“I believe that I have added value to policing in Nigeria,’’ he said while handing over the reign of authority to the newly-appointed Acting I-G, Kayode Egbetokun.

Baba said he had set out to positively change policing narratives in Nigeria by laying out well-articulated vision and mission objectives upon his appointment.

The former I-G said he had pledged to address the welfare concerns of serving and retired officers and enhance the operational capacity of the Force through the procurement of critical operational assets.

He said he also set out to reposition special detachments of the Force, particularly the Marine and Air wings, the Special Forces, Police Mobile Force, Counterterrorism Unit and the Special Protection Unit.

“I am convinced that steady progress has been made in all components of my promise to change policing narratives and restore the dwindling police primacy within the internal security architecture of the country.

“We might not be there yet, but certainly the pathways have been clearly defined; firm foundation built, and giant strides taken.

“These are for the new leadership to leverage on in the quest for a better Police Force,’’ he stressed.

Baba commended the Nigeria Police family for loyalty, sacrifice, and duty orientation, which, he said aided his administration to attain most of its set leadership visions and targets.

“I specially thank members of the Force Management Team for being strategic partners all through my leadership journey,’’ he said.

Responding, Acting I-G Egbetokun commended President Bola Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him.

He said his appointment was a call to commitment and a platform to make a difference in the shared mission of the president to safeguard the lives and well-being of Nigerians.

Egbetokun said the Nigeria Police Force, under his leadership, would strive for excellence, transparency, and accountability to rebuild public trust.

He said his administration would also strive to restore public confidence in law enforcement institutions and create a Nigeria where every citizen would feel safe, protected and respected.

Egbetokun pledged to unveil new tactics to release the great potential of the Nigeria Police to secure the country, build lasting peace and deliver on the vision of the president.

