Hypo Toilet Cleaner rewards initial set of NYSC Toilet rescue volunteers

L-R: Dr. Nicholas Igwe, Executive Chairman of the Organized Private Sector in Water Sanitation and Hygiene, Ahmed Nuhu Ochokwunu, Hypo Toilet Rescue Volunteer, Akintayo Akinseloyin, Brand Manager, Hypo Bleach, Mrs. Victoria Akowonlehin, Senior Director, Community Development Service, NYSC Lagos State during cash presentation to Hypo Toilet Rescue volunteers at Hypo Office.
L-R: Dr. Nicholas Igwe, Executive Chairman of the Organized Private Sector in Water Sanitation and Hygiene, Ahmed Nuhu Ochokwunu, Hypo Toilet Rescue Volunteer, Akintayo Akinseloyin, Brand Manager, Hypo Bleach, Mrs. Victoria Akowonlehin, Senior Director, Community Development Service, NYSC Lagos State during cash presentation to Hypo Toilet Rescue volunteers at Hypo Office.

Delivering on the promises made to Corps members (intending volunteers) at the launch of its community development service initiative known as Hypo Toilet Rescue Volunteer program during the 3weeks NYSC orientation camp in March 2022, Hypo Toilet cleaner has invited all the 11 volunteers whose nominated projects have been commissioned to their office for recognition and cash reward.

Hypo hosted the volunteers and executive members of the National Youth Service Corps, Lagos chapter to a grand reception where they were officially presented with cash rewards of a hundred thousand Naira each and employment interview offer. Equally present to witnesses the event were representatives from schools already benefitted from the project, the Executive Chairman of the Organized Private Sector in Water Sanitation and Hygiene, Dr Nicholas Igwe, who on behalf of the organization equally promised to support the volunteers with additional fifty thousand Naira each.

So far, 68 toilet units have been rescued and commissioned in Lagos in partnership with National Youth Corps Service providing resources of Corps members who gladly volunteered to take on the active part on the mission towards promoting hygienic toilet environment in Nigerian public schools and most importantly to strategically move Nigeria down the rank of being the highest open defecator in the world.

The major highlight of the exercise shortly before the cash presentation was when the brand took the audience through a multimedia presentation of the dilapidated state of a few of the commissioned facilities, showing “the before meets after refurbishment”, which certainly demonstrated how deeply impactful the project has touched lives.

After the cash reward exercise, the 11 Corps member volunteers got the opportunity to meet with the Group Chief Executive Officer, Tolaram Group -Mr. Deepak Singhal, who commended them for their efforts and for choosing to make themselves useful towards achieving as greater Nigeria.

According to Mr. Akinseloyin Akintayo, Brand Manager, Hypo Bleach “these young people are dynamic, and they have demonstrated how deeply they care about giving back to the community where they are serving and beyond the cash rewards, they will be taken through an interview session after which the lucky ones will get a full-time employment with the organization”.

Also speaking at the event on behalf of the National Youth Service Corps was Mrs. Victoria Akowonlehin, Senior Director, Community Development Service, NYSC Lagos State who represented the Lagos State Coordinator, “we are over the moon that this collaboration is yielding positive and life improving results and most importantly, the fact that the Hypo Toilet Cleaner brand has been steadfast with fulfilling its side of the pact.

One of the Hypo Toilet Rescue Volunteers, Ms. Vivian Asiegbunem Said “We have touched children, through me, Hypo and NYSC which was my motive and as a graduate of environmental biology, I am glad to have learnt and achieved a lot unimaginable through this project, and now I picture this as the starting point for my contribution to the society/ humanity”.

