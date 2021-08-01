Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari advised to get a legal team to stop FBI’s extradition request

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had recently listed the celebrated police officer and Ramoni Abass, aka Hushpuppi among six suspects indicted in a $1.1m international fraud conspiracy.

Since the FBI released a 69 page court document revealing the alleged link between Hushpuppi and Kyari, the police officer has been under fire as many Nigerians urged him to answer his case with the US investigators.

In a recent statement, the US Department of Justice disclosed that Hushpuppi admitted during interrogation that he paid bribes to Kyari to get one of his rivals, Kelly Chibuzor Vincent arrested and jailed in Nigeria following a dispute over a $1.1m fraud involving a Qatari businessman.

Investigations by the FBI also showed that Kyari travelled to Dubai in September 2019, and was picked up by Hushpuppi’s driver.

Pulse Nigeria

The FBI has, subsequently asked a US District Court in California to order the arrest of Kyari for 10 days.

Although Kyari has denied the allegations in a Facebook post, he has been ordered to respond officially to the claims by the FBI.

According to ThePunch, sources close to Kyari have disclosed that the embattled officer has been advised to get a strong legal defence team to assist him to stop the FBI’s extradition request.

A source said, “The battle promises to be long and full of legal fireworks but it is not certain that the police authorities would readily hand over Kyari to the US for trial. Will the FBI allow any of their officers to be extradited to Nigeria for criminal prosecution?

“Kyari has been advised to get a vibrant legal team to fight the extradition request and the team is expected to start working immediately.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba had ordered a review of the allegations against Kyari.