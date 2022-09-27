RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How we`ll minimise census errors—NPC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, Executive Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC) on Tuesday said Post Enumeration Survey (PES) is designed to redress possible errors in the census process.

National Population Commission (TheNation)
National Population Commission (TheNation)

Kwarra, represented by Dr Tony Ayejina, Federal Commissioner for Edo, said this in Abuja at the Master Trainers level on PES for members of staff of NPC.

Recommended articles

He described the workshop as a roadmap to credible and qualitative census in 2023.

“Errors are inevitable in a large scale data collection such as a Census.

“Errors can arise from many sources in the conduct of the census, especially in field data collection and processing procedures.

“The PES has, therefore, been designed to redress these possible errors in the census process,” he said.

Kwarra, who said that the exercise was in conformity with the United Nations Principles and Recommendations for Population and Housing Censuses, defined it as complete re‐enumeration.

According to him it has become important to conduct PES to give credibility to the census results and engender confidence in census data users.

He said that PES had become a plausible independent evaluation programme mainly used to measure coverage and content error in the context of the census in many developing countries.

National Population Commission, Chief Technical Adviser (CTA) to the National Population Commission (NPC) restated calls for credible and acceptable census.

Opiyo, who urged the total commitment of the commission to conducting credible census, called on all to be counted.

He described the PES as imperative to achieving qualitative census.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DSS operatives arrest soldier who ‘supplies guns to kidnappers’ in Abuja

DSS operatives arrest soldier who ‘supplies guns to kidnappers’ in Abuja

How we`ll minimise census errors—NPC

How we`ll minimise census errors—NPC

Atiku arrives in Enugu for PDP southeast stakeholders’ meeting

Atiku arrives in Enugu for PDP southeast stakeholders’ meeting

Lawmakers use phone torchlights to find way out of chamber due to power failure

Lawmakers use phone torchlights to find way out of chamber due to power failure

ASUU: Change strategy, employ lobbying tactics – Former vice chancellor

ASUU: Change strategy, employ lobbying tactics – Former vice chancellor

APC postpones commencement of campaigns indefinitely

APC postpones commencement of campaigns indefinitely

80% road traffic accidents caused by human error- FRSC boss

80% road traffic accidents caused by human error- FRSC boss

2023: Group stages 1m persons’ walk for Tinubu/Shetima in Lagos

2023: Group stages 1m persons’ walk for Tinubu/Shetima in Lagos

What exactly is Peter Obi doing differently? [Editor’s Opinion]

What exactly is Peter Obi doing differently? [Editor’s Opinion]

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Professor Zainab Duke Abiola and her housemaid. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Abuja lawyer arrested for beating police orderly who refused to do house chores

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

Chris Ngige.

ASUU Strike: We'll order vice-chancellors to reopen universities – FG