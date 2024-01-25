MTN, GLO, Airtel and 9Mobile: Simple codes to share airtime to friends

Have you ever wanted to surprise your loved ones or friends with some extra credit? Have you ever wondered how to share your airtime with other people on the same network?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, then this article is for you. In this article, you will learn how to share airtime on MTN, GLO, Airtel and 9mobile, the four major mobile networks in Nigeria. You will also learn why sharing airtime is important and beneficial.

Why share airtime?

Sharing airtime is a convenient and easy way to transfer credit from your phone to another phone on the same network. You can share airtime for various reasons, such as;

- To help someone who needs airtime and cannot recharge at the moment.

- To reward someone who has done something good for you or deserves some appreciation.

- To gift someone who is celebrating a special occasion, such as a birthday, anniversary, or graduation.

- To support friends, families and other people in need.

- To show someone that you care about them and value your relationship.

How to share airtime on MTN, GLO, Airtel and 9mobile

Sharing airtime is simple and fast, as long as you have enough credit on your phone and you know the recipient's phone number. Each network has its method and code for sharing airtime, which we will explained below:

MTN Share

MTN Share is a service that allows you to send airtime from your MTN account to other MTN customers. You can share a minimum of ₦50 and a maximum of ₦5,000 per transaction, and up to ₦50,000 to either a single or multiple MTN accounts per day. There is no limit to the maximum number of transactions per day.

To use MTN Share, you need to change your default PIN, which is 0000, to a new one. You can do this by sending an SMS with the format "Default PIN New PIN New PIN" to 321.

For example, if you want to change your PIN to 1234, send "0000 1234 1234" to 321. You can also change your PIN by dialling *321*Default PIN*New PIN*New PIN# and pressing OK.

To share airtime on MTN, dial *321*Recipient's Number*Amount*PIN# and press OK.

For example, to send ₦500 to 08031234567, dial *321*08031234567*500*1234# and press OK. You and the recipient will receive a confirmation message.

Pulse Nigeria

If you are using an MTN prepaid account and the requested transfer amount is greater than your airtime balance, the transaction will not be completed and you will receive an error message.

For postpaid customers, you can only transfer airtime when your account is in a positive balance. If your account balance is negative (-), you will not be able to use MTN Share. For instance, if your account balance is ₦-300.00, you cannot use MTN Share. However, if your account balance is N1,000.00, you can transfer airtime up to the available ₦1,000.00 in your account.

GLO EasyShare

GLO EasyShare is a service that allows you to transfer airtime from your GLO account to other GLO customers. You can share a minimum of ₦50 and a maximum of ₦1,000 per transaction, and up to ₦5,000 per day.

To use GLO EasyShare, you need to create your GLO EasyShare PIN, which is a 5-digit number.

The default PIN is 00000, which you need to change to a new one. You can do this by dialling *132*00000*New PIN*New PIN# and pressing OK.

For example, if you want to change your PIN to 56789, dial *132*00000*56789*56789# and press OK.

Pulse Nigeria

To share airtime on GLO, dial *131*Recipient's Number*Amount*PIN# and press OK.

For example, to send ₦200 to 08051234567, dial *131*08051234567*200*56789# and press OK. You and the recipient will receive a confirmation message.

Airtel Me2U

Airtel Me2U is a service that allows you to send airtime from your Airtel account to other Airtel customers. You can share a minimum of ₦50 and a maximum of ₦5,000 per transaction, and up to ₦10,000 per day.

To use Airtel Me2U, you need to create your Airtel Me2U PIN, which is a 4-digit number. The default PIN is 1234, which you need to change to a new one. You can do this by sending an SMS with the format "PIN Old PIN New PIN" to 432.

For example, if you want to change your PIN to 4321, send "PIN 1234 4321" to 432. You can also change your PIN by dialling *432# and following the prompts.

To share airtime on Airtel, send an SMS with the format "2U Recipient's Number Amount PIN" to 432.

For example, to send ₦100 to 08021234567, send "2U 08021234567 100 4321" to 432. You and the recipient will receive a confirmation message.

9mobile Airtime Transfer

9Mobile Airtime Transfer is a service that allows you to send airtime from your 9mobile account to other 9Mobile customers.

You can share a minimum of ₦10 and a maximum of ₦20 000 per transaction, and up to ₦100,000 per day.

To use 9mobile Airtime Transfer, you need to change your default PIN, which is 0000, to a new one. You can do this by dialling *247*Old PIN*New PIN# and pressing OK.

For example, if you want to change your PIN to 2468, dial *247*0000*2468# and press OK.

To share airtime on 9Mobile, dial *223*PIN*Amount*Recipient's Number# and press OK.

For example, to send ₦50 to 08091234567, dial *223*2468*50*08091234567# and press OK. You and the recipient will receive a confirmation message.

Sharing airtime on MTN, GLO, Airtel and 9mobile is a smart and convenient way to transfer credit from your phone to another phone on the same network. You can share airtime for various reasons, such as helping, rewarding, gifting, supporting, or showing care to someone.