ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How you can become the first Nigerian to travel to space — it can be anybody

Samson Toromade

You don't have to be a scientist, mathematician, engineer, or any other specific discipline, to qualify.

Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin will fly the mission [Blue Origin]
Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin will fly the mission [Blue Origin]

Nigeria has been unable to send a human being to space 63 years after Yuri Gagarin became the first man to journey there successfully.

Recommended articles

Even a plan, which was part of a 25-year roadmap, to locally launch a satellite to space by 2025 was recently abandoned due to financial and capacity issues.

The part about sending a human to space may be about to change, even if it's not an exclusive Nigerian operation. On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the Federal Government signed an agreement with the Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA), a United States company, to send the first Nigerian to space.

In April 2024, the agency had announced a partnership with Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin, an aerospace manufacturer, to develop a human spaceflight programme to foster inclusivity for nations who have historically lacked access to space. The programme provides an opportunity for regular citizens of these countries to make groundbreaking spaceflights.

ADVERTISEMENT
Blue Origin has been flying passengers to suborbital space since 2021 [NYDN]
Blue Origin has been flying passengers to suborbital space since 2021 [NYDN] Pulse Nigeria

SERA reserved six seats to allocate to partner nations on a future Blue Origin New Shepard spaceflight, and Nigeria has now acquired one of those seats.

The process to become the first Nigerian in space is pretty straightforward. From what we know so far, here's how it will work:

  1. The application is open to any Nigerian older than 18 years. You don't have to be a scientist, mathematician, engineer, or any other specific discipline.
  2. You will be able to sign up online, but a registration date has not been announced yet.
  3. The process will be in stages after which four finalists will be selected. There will be a public voting phase that allows Nigerians vote for who will become the first person from the country to travel to space.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dozens of people have travelled in the Blue Origin spacecraft [TechSpot]
Dozens of people have travelled in the Blue Origin spacecraft [TechSpot] Pulse Nigeria

It's still unclear when the suborbital spaceflight will happen. Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket typically takes passengers to the edge of space.

This is how the company describes the experience, "New Shepard astronauts ascend toward space at more than three times the speed of sound. They pass the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of space 62 miles (100 km) above Earth, before unbuckling to float weightless and gaze at our planet. The crew returns gently under parachutes, forever changed."

A similar SERA initiative facilitated the spaceflight of Victor Hespanha, a Brazilian civil engineer, in 2022. He captured his experience in space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's how the entire mission went.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. He is a multimedia storyteller with a decade's experience across politics, health, and pop culture. He's also the host of Pulse Explainer, a video format helping young Nigerians make sense of national issues dominating the news cycle. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu disgraced in South Africa - Presidency reacts to Aisha Yesufu's claim

Tinubu disgraced in South Africa - Presidency reacts to Aisha Yesufu's claim

We have prosecuted 600 suspects in 6 months – Ondo Amotekun

We have prosecuted 600 suspects in 6 months – Ondo Amotekun

Average 5kg cooking gas price stood at ₦7,418.45 in May - Report

Average 5kg cooking gas price stood at ₦7,418.45 in May - Report

Lagos government moves to make Yoruba Week 'a majestic celebration of culture'

Lagos government moves to make Yoruba Week 'a majestic celebration of culture'

Otti rejigs media team, appoints new Chief Press Secretary

Otti rejigs media team, appoints new Chief Press Secretary

How you can become the first Nigerian to travel to space — it can be anybody

How you can become the first Nigerian to travel to space — it can be anybody

Lai Mohammed mourns with Sarakis over mother's death

Lai Mohammed mourns with Sarakis over mother's death

'I'll have to find a job' - Heiress who donated all her inheritance

'I'll have to find a job' - Heiress who donated all her inheritance

He's a representative of God on earth - Ex-PDP chairman declares support for Alia

He's a representative of God on earth - Ex-PDP chairman declares support for Alia

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

Ex-Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro

In America, they don't provide accommodation for lawmakers' - Ex-senator Obanikoro

FRSC wants harsher penalties for Nigerians who violate traffic laws [Gistbriefly]

FRSC wants harsher penalties for Nigerians who violate traffic laws