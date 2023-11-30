ADVERTISEMENT
How to avoid property demolition in Lagos State - Realtor

Bayo Wahab

The realtor advised fresh developers to understand the unique dynamics of the Lagos real estate market and foster good relationships to be successful in their ventures.

Controversy trails demolition of properties in some parts of Lagos State. [Daily Post]
Controversy trails demolition of properties in some parts of Lagos State. [Daily Post]

The Lagos State Ministry of Environment, under the tutelage of Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab, embarked on an exercise to get rid of structures erected on drainages, canals, and other water channels across the state to prevent flooding and restore the city's master plan.

Several palatial houses in various estates in Lekki, Ajah, and Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area have been pulled down by state enforcement agents and officials of the Federal Housing Authority for allegedly contravening housing and development regulations.

However, many people have criticised the government for the demolitions as they claimed that the exercise was targeted at people from a certain region of the country.

In his reaction, Jonah who is also the Chairman/Founder of Obiman Group, gave a few tips fresh developers should follow to avoid losing properties to the government, either in Lagos or any other part of the country.

In an interview with ThisDay, the realtor urged fresh developers, especially those of Igbo descent, to conduct thorough market research, stay updated on local regulations, and build a reliable network within the real estate community to stay ahead of the game.

"House demolitions in Lagos State is a concern for both investors and Nigerians. It raises worries about property stability and investments. As a realtor company, navigating this situation involves staying informed, reassessing risks, and adapting strategies to address uncertainties in the real estate market," Jonah advised.

"For fresh developers, especially those of Igbo descent in Lagos and other parts of the country, my advice would be to conduct thorough market research, stay updated on local regulations, and build a reliable network within the real estate community.

"Understanding the unique dynamics of the Lagos real estate market, having a solid business plan, and fostering good relationships can contribute to successful development ventures," he added.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has appealed to governments at all levels not to compound the pain of poor Nigerians by pulling down their houses.

He said this in a statement on his Twitter page, where he urged state and federal governments to put a human face to governance.

Obi said, “Even if there are some violations as the governments are claiming, this critical time is not auspicious for such an exercise, knowing the hardship in the land and the consequences it will have on the poor who are struggling to make ends meet with their little resources."

Bayo Wahab

