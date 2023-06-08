How police officers see promotion — CP

Owohunwa said this in Lagos, during the decoration of 1,362 promoted junior police officers, at the command headquarters, Ikeja.

“If you deny an officer, if you delay the officer’s promotion, nothing can be more demotivating.

”So, for the I-G to appreciate this fact, and for him to also consider Lagos State as part of key beneficiaries of this exercise, I wish to, on behalf of the Lagos Command, appreciate him,” he said.

The commissioner was joined in decorating the beneficiaries by some senior officers of the command.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police High Command, on May 30, announced the promotion of 31,465 policemen, with 24,991 sergeants promoted to inspectors, 194 promoted from corporal to sergeant, and 6,280 from constable to corporal.

The Police High Command said that the Inspector-General effected the promotion as part of his manpower development policy, targeted at promoting deserving police officers on the basis of competence, qualification, and length of service

Owohunwa said that Lagos Command had such large number of officers promoted after his passionate appeal to to Inspector-General on the peculiarities of the state.

“We are celebrating the I-G for considering Lagos State Command request for promotion to deserving officers. He approved the promotion of 1,363 junior ranking officers for Lagos Command alone.

“This comprises 1,123 Sergeants, who will be promoted to Inspectors, 20 Corporals, who will be promoted Sergeants and 220 Constables, who will be promoted to the rank of Corporals.

“The I-G has not just stopped there, as I am talking now, Inspectors are being interviewed at the Zonal headquarters, Onikan, preparatory to their being promoted to the next rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police, for those that would be found worthy,” he said.

Owohunwa assured the Inspector-General that the promotion would inspire the officers and men not to let him down.

The police boss urged the promoted officers to live up to expectations in their new ranks as they were expected to carry out higher duties.

He warned them against corruption, human rights abuse and other unethical conducts, stressing that anyone found would be punished accordingly, including dismissal where necessary.

“You must show responsibility, you must justify your new rank. How do you do this? You must learn first and foremost to detest any act of corruption.

“As you are aware, I have made it clear, if you are involved in corruption, if you are involved in act of gross incivility to the members of the public, my understanding is that you are not fit to remain within the police family.

“For me, I will process such an officer through the disciplinary procedures and certainly, I will not be a party in keeping you within the system,” he warned.

Speaking with NAN on the sideline of the event, Inspector Ajara Isede, attached to the Lagos Police Traffic Division, Ikeja, said the promotion meant a lot to her.

Isede said she had spent five years on the rank of Sergeant before moving up to Inspector, assuring the authority of her commitment and loyalty to the Force.

“I have been expecting the promotion since 2022. I am very happy to have it now. I Know that to whom much is given, much is expected. I will not relent on my areas of responsibilities,” she said.

Another promoted officer, Zainab Jimoh, attached to the headquarters, said she was happy to be promoted from Constable to Sergeant after five years.