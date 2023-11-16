ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How Nigerian universities can emerge world-class – Covenant University VC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vice-chancellor said that universities in Nigeria could not continue to do what they were used to and expect different results.

Vice-Chancellor, Covenant University, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo [Leadership]
Vice-Chancellor, Covenant University, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo [Leadership]

Recommended articles

Adebayo said this at a workshop held at the University of Benin on Thursday.

The workshop was captioned, “University Ranking: Experiences of Covenant University”.

The workshop was organised by the University of Benin’s Centre of Excellence in Reproductive Health Innovation (CERHI).

ADVERTISEMENT

The vice-chancellor said that universities in Nigeria could not continue to do what they were used to and expect different results.

Covenant University, he said, had long resolved to be doing even what the world-class universities, such as Harvard and Oxford, were not doing; hence its high rating amongst the world's higher institutions.

“Most universities in Nigeria concentrate on teaching and, perhaps, community service and have left out the area of research.

“Impactful research is almost non-existent in most of the universities,” Adebayo said.

According to him, to secure first ranking in Africa, the university had set a vision of 10:2022, meaning to be among the best 10 in the world by 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that although the University of Benin was not doing badly, it would need to improve on its publications, particularly in Q1 and Q2 journals.

Besides teaching, research and impact, Adebayo identified citation, reputation, international outlook and industry income as other metrics considered for universities ranking across the world.

“You have to go beyond your best to accomplish some of those things.

“If we want to become world-class universities, beyond classroom teachings, we have to spend extra time to do the research.

“We must go beyond the kind of civil service work we do.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The world is a global village and the rankings of universities have really come to stay.

“Whether or not you wished to be ranked, you will be ranked.

“It is high time, whether management, staff or students, we worked together to see that we place our universities on the world map, standing at par with other world universities,” he said.

In a remark, the Vice-Chancellor, the University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami, said that the lecture had brought out all the deficiencies and things that the institution was doing rightly.

“I think the most important thing is that we all have determined that we can do it because he has simplified how we can get to that world-class level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the University of Benin, we are also proud to be the University of the universe, but we must match our words with our actions.

“So, our students and staff, we challenge you to step into the shoes of a digital generation.

“Some of our students are coming up with some innovations that we never thought would happen at the university.

“We are almost there and we can get there.

“What is left for us is to be determined, dedicated and willing to learn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no one who is too old to learn,” Salami said.

Speaking with newsmen, Prof. Friday Okonofua, Leader, CERHI, said the lecture had opened the university to what they should be doing.

“We thought that what we need to do to rejig the university to high ranking is for the entire institution to be aware of what the issues are.

“I knew they were not fully aware.

“That is why I organised this lecture and we are going to do more because we want to create awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is only when staff and students are aware of this fact that the university ranking will improve,” Okonofua said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lone PDP member in Yobe Assembly defects to APC

Lone PDP member in Yobe Assembly defects to APC

Eko Disco pledges to improve hourly supply of electricity to customers

Eko Disco pledges to improve hourly supply of electricity to customers

How Nigerian universities can emerge world-class – Covenant University VC

How Nigerian universities can emerge world-class – Covenant University VC

Nigeria’s First Lady arrives in Sierra Leone to celebrate girl-child day

Nigeria’s First Lady arrives in Sierra Leone to celebrate girl-child day

Adeleke approves suspension of Osun CJ, appoints Afolabi in acting capacity

Adeleke approves suspension of Osun CJ, appoints Afolabi in acting capacity

Nigeria can’t afford to borrow to fund 2024 budget - Finance Minister

Nigeria can’t afford to borrow to fund 2024 budget - Finance Minister

Gbajabiamila to deliver YABATECH convocation lecture as 254 bag distinction

Gbajabiamila to deliver YABATECH convocation lecture as 254 bag distinction

UNIBEN produces 178 1st Class graduands as Fashola bags honorary doctorate degree

UNIBEN produces 178 1st Class graduands as Fashola bags honorary doctorate degree

Customs CG teaches FG how to enhance foreign exchange earnings

Customs CG teaches FG how to enhance foreign exchange earnings

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]

FG to focus on alternate source of generation to improve power -Adelabu

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

Zamfara Govt accuses Matawalle of wasting over ₦1bn on abandoned hotel project

New NSCDC Commandant Jigawa, Muhammad Danjuma [Daily Post Nigeria]

New NSCDC Commandant, Danjuma assumes duty in Jigawa, charges officers on discipline