How Muslim women can delay menstrual cycle to do Ramadan fasting — Imam

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Igbomina-Ekiti Muslims Annual Ramadan Lecture in Ilorin [NAN]
Abdulkadir made the statement in Ilorin while delivering the Annual Ramadan Lecture, organised by the Igbomina-Ekiti Muslim Forum, National Headquarters.

The chief Missioner emphasised that as long as the process did not endanger the lives of the women, they could alter their cycle to fast the complete month of Ramadan.

He explained that Islam was applicable in every era or situation, adding that experts on Islamic Jurisprudence had researched and reached the conclusion that a woman could delay her cycle if she so desired to do so.

He stated that Allah had mandated Ramadan fasting on believing Muslims, adding that this was for health and spiritual rejuvenation.

Abdulkadir, who is also the Chief Imam of Olanrewaju Mosque, reminded us that Allah did not overburden man beyond his capacity.

The cleric warned Muslims against following cultures against the practices of Islam, adding that screaming, shouting or calling Almighty Allah’s name in vain is prohibited.

“You do not shout the name of Allah or call his name in vain. Allah has taught us ways of calling on him and getting nearer to him.

“When you obey Allah, He will hold you in high regard. You must follow his injunctions to become nearer to Allah,” he advised.

Similarly, Abdulkadir emphasised the importance of reading the Holy Quran, adding that “Ramadan is the month of the Quran”.

He pointed out that Ramadan was not prescribed for the very sick, and that if life was threatened due to fasting, then they were excused from the obligation.

He added that though other cultures came with their own form of fasting, Ramadan fasting was unique as it was prescribed by Allah, who instructed Muslims on its process.

Also, Alhaji Nasuredeen Ibrahim, the National President of the Association, enjoined Muslims the remember Allah and be grateful to him at all times and circumstances.

“Our gratefulness to Allah must be deep because He is bountiful,” he said.

According to him, “Ramadan fasting is like taking a car for repair to the mechanic, as we need Annual renewal of spiritual rejuvenation and vigour.”

Commenting on the economic situation in the country, he advised that this was the best time to get closer to Allah for all challenges.

“We should do the little we can. Allah has not overburdened us and He will accept. But you cannot reduce the mandated Ibadah,” he said.

Ibrahim explained that the Igbomina-Ekiti Muslim Association started 30 years ago with the mandate to create unity and togetherness among the people of the area.

He added that though there were challenges, the association was reaching out to youths and other well-meaning Muslim associations for the development and propagation of Islam.

