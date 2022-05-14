RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How I was kidnapped in Enugu, taken to Anambra - Ekweremadu

Ekweremadu said the kidnappers later released him and gave him money for transportation.

Senator representing Enugu West senatorial district, Ike ekweremadu, has recounted his ordeal in the hands of kidnappers over two decades ago.

Ekweremadu relayed the experience at a thanksgiving service held to mark his 60th birthday at the Cathedral Church of the Good Shepherd, Anglican Communion Enugu.

The former Deputy President of the Senate said the incident happened in year 2000 when he was abducted in Enugu state and taken to Anambra and Benue states before being brought back to Enugu state, all in the space of three days.

According to him, on their return to Enugu, the kidnappers gave him N1,500 to transport back home.

Ekweremadu said “I had a covenant with God early in life. I asked God for his mercy and favour so I could lift others up. I prayed God to give me an opportunity to be able to transform the society and assured Him that if he did that for me, as a testimony and a constant reminder, I would build a church for Him.

“When His Lordship, the Bishop, spoke about some of my travails, he didn’t remember to say that I was kidnapped in the year 2000 at Onu Asata in Enugu metropolis and was taken to Anambra State. I went to one bush with the kidnappers and passed the night with them.

“The next day, I was taken to Benue State from there. we later returned to Nsukka and just by the single grace of God, they let me go and gave me N1,500 for my transport."

Ekweremadu has joined the race to succeed Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as the Enugu state governor in 2023, and he has promised to prioritise job creation if his ambition comes into fruition,

“Not many people can be that lucky. So, I thanked God and trust him. Today, by the grace of God, I am seeking the Office of the Governor of Enugu State. The idea is to create a completely new Enugu State where good governance will be showcased.

“We intend to deal with the issues of unemployment, which is affecting our society and creating the opportunity for crimes to thrive.”

He added, “So, this 60th anniversary is 60 years of thanksgiving. It is about 60 years of grace and God’s favour.”

The lawmaker has spent 19 years at the Senate, and he's hoping to drop his law-making cap for an executive position come 2023.

