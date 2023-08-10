ADVERTISEMENT
How FG is addressing desertification, coastal erosion, flooding – Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima also restated the Federal Government’s resolve to adopt additional measures to address the banditry plaguing the northwest region.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima presides over NEC meeting in Aso Rock. [Presidency]
Vice President, Kashim Shettima presides over NEC meeting in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Shettima, in a statement by Olusola Abiola, Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, on Thursday in Abuja, said the administration was collaborating more with individuals and institutions that share government’s vision for a sustainable future.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was one of the highlights of Shettima’s remarks after receiving a presentation from the National Defence College Course 31 participants.

The presentation was titled: “Building Climate Resilience for Enhanced National Security: Strategic Options for Nigeria by 2035”.

The Vice President acknowledged the devotion of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and related institutions to the advancement of the nation’s interests.

“Your voices are heard and your contributions valued. Government shares your informed concerns for the security implications of underestimating the devastations of climate change.

“The Green Wall Project, which has been prioritised by the government, stands as a testament to our unyielding resolve to shield our habitat and bolster our nation’s security.

“It is heartening to witness the alignment between your findings and our government’s policy objectives, reinforcing our belief that a holistic and comprehensive approach is essential to tackling these challenges effectively.”

Speaking further about the significance of the NDC Course 31 research report, Shettima said their research findings hold the promise of a more resilient and secure Nigeria.

“And together, we shall forge ahead, united in our pursuit of a better tomorrow. Your research findings also resonate deeply with the government’s ongoing commitment to address the menacing spectres of desertification, coastal erosion, and flooding.

“We recognise that a nation’s security is intricately linked to the environmental challenges it faces. As such, your insights provide a roadmap for charting a course toward a more resilient, secure, and sustainable future for Nigeria.”

He commended the management of the National Defence College for its commitment, zeal, passion and sacrifice in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

Shettima also restated the Federal Government’s resolve to adopt additional measures to address the banditry plaguing the northwest region.

Earlier, the Commandant of the College, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu, said the research report was among other objectives aimed at proffering solutions to climate change challenges with implications to national security.

While presenting reports on behalf of the Course 31 participants, Col. O N Ejiga emphasized efforts made by the Federal Government to address Climate Change, citing examples of practices in other parts of the world.

The report highlighted policy and institutional frameworks as well as possible funding sources for addressing climate change challenges in Nigeria.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of Course 31 Research Report and other publications of the NDC to Vice President Shettima by the Commandant of the College.

The Commandant’s delegation included the Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, some directors, directing staff and some course participants.

How FG is addressing desertification, coastal erosion, flooding – Shettima

