How do schools and offices revolutionize their attendance checking means with QR codes?

Because of the restrictions schools and offices face when doing their attendance checking, a new system in checking their students' and workers' attendance emerges.

And as QR codes exist for a few years now, many schools and offices are tapping the use of them to prevent instances of spreading contamination between people.

Due to the need to prevent the possibility for the virus to spread at a rapid rate, the QR code attendance system becomes the best attendance system alternative that they can incorporate.

How do schools and offices incorporate the use of QR codes in their attendance checking means?

Schools and offices incorporate the use of QR codes in their attendance checking means by integrating the use of three technological tools like Google Forms, Google Sheets, and an online QR code generator free platform to make this work.

Through interlinking these technological tools, they were able to seamlessly introduce a faster and safer way to check their attendances by simply tapping their designated QR code attendance into the scanner and successfully recording their time.

To know how they can create their QR code attendance, here are three main segments that you should remember if you plan to integrate the use of it in your classroom or office.

Creation of the Attendance List using Google Sheets

Since the best way to record your students' or workers' attendance is by keeping it on an online platform, the use of Google Sheets can help you in executing a working QR code attendance system. In creating your list, you must first open your Google Drive and make a new folder by name as your Institution’s attendance master list.

Afterward, open the folder you created and make a Google Sheets file. In the Google Sheets file use the first three columns in writing your students’ or workers' first name, last name, and full name, and label the fourth column as URL. The URL column will be filled with the link from your Google Forms.

Creation of the Google Forms Responses

Copy all the data included in the third column in your clipboard and proceed in creating your Google Forms Responses.

To get the Google Forms link of each of the students or workers included in your attendance master list, you can proceed in opening the Google Forms app. After the app loads, proceed in renaming the form as Attendance forms and select the checkboxes as the question type.

Go to the menu option beside your Gmail profile and select the get pre-filled link option. Once a new tab loads, select the first option and click on the get link to generate your link and paste it in your URL column in the Google sheet file.

Repeat the steps in generating your worker or student’s prefilled link and place it in your Google sheets file.

Creation of the Attendance QR codes

Once you have filled all the needed data for your QR code attendance, continue seamlessly creating your attendance QR code by following these steps.

1. Open an online QR code generator with a logo website and create an account.

2. Go to the Bulk QR Tab and download the CSV file template.

3. Open the CSV file, fill up the URL column with the pre-filled links you gathered, and put the URL as the qrCategory.

4. Upload the CSV file and generate your QR code attendance.

5. Customize your bulk QR code design.

6. Select the SVG option and download your bulk QR code.

Why do schools and offices need to tap into the use of QR codes in their attendance checking system?

With the government’s encouragement for schools and offices to go contactless on most of their operations, here are some of the reasons why schools and offices need to integrate the use of QR codes in modernizing their attendance checking system.

Minimizes the risk of in-person contact

Fastens attendance checking means

Reduces attendance sheet cluttering

Provides more time in doing work or classes

Conclusion:

Since many schools and offices are looking for a better and safe way to check their students' or workers' attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic, QR codes are one easy way to revolutionize their attendance checking means.