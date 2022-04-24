My father reconciled with all before his death - Alaafin of Oyo's Son

The son, who described the late Alaafin as a core traditionalist and defender of Yoruba culture, said it was a pity that they lost a man who has given Oyo its true name.

“It is a pity we lost a man, who has given Oyo its true name, a man who has truly represent Yoruba culture, a symbol of Yoruba tradition.

“A man of epitome of knowledge and wisdom is gone; what can we do? we can’t query the Almighty God.

“We love him and we are celebrating a life well spent; the legacy he left behind is for us to always defend Yoruba and always say the truth, no matter whose ox is gored,” he said.

Adeyemi said that his father lived his entire life in service to humanity and loved his people as a king and served them to till his death.

Among those that had paid condolence visit to the family was Sen. Teslim Folarin.