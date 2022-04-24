RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

My father reconciled with all before his death - Alaafin of Oyo's Son

Prince Akeem Adeyemi, one of the sons of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, said his father has reconciled with almost everybody he had differences with before his death.

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III (IndependentNG)
Adeyemi, also a member of the House of Representatives, representing Afijio, Oyo East, Oyo West and Atiba Federal Constituency, said his father could have differences with anyone based on principle, but was able to reconcile with all of them before his death.

The son, who described the late Alaafin as a core traditionalist and defender of Yoruba culture, said it was a pity that they lost a man who has given Oyo its true name.

“It is a pity we lost a man, who has given Oyo its true name, a man who has truly represent Yoruba culture, a symbol of Yoruba tradition.

“A man of epitome of knowledge and wisdom is gone; what can we do? we can’t query the Almighty God.

“We love him and we are celebrating a life well spent; the legacy he left behind is for us to always defend Yoruba and always say the truth, no matter whose ox is gored,” he said.

Adeyemi said that his father lived his entire life in service to humanity and loved his people as a king and served them to till his death.

Among those that had paid condolence visit to the family was Sen. Teslim Folarin.

NAN reports that Adeyemi died on Friday night at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti at the age of 83 after he reigned for 52 years.

