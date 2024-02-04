ADVERTISEMENT
How air, ground operations neutralised scores of terrorists in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

The joint operation resulted in the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of their hideouts on the hill.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet (AbujaTimes)

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Sunday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the joint operation was conducted between the Air Component and the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on Jan. 30 on the location.

He said the location was first struck by the NAF aircraft, after which the ground troops successfully mopped up fleeing terrorists.

According to him, footage from the Battle Damage Assessment as well as feedback received from other sources reveals that the air strikes significantly degraded the capabilities of the terrorists which then facilitated a hitch-free clearance operation by troops of the 17 Brigade Nigerian Army.

“It also offered the ground troops the opportunity to ascend and clear Tsora Hill, which had hitherto, served as a hiding place for terrorists in Safana LGA,” he said.

