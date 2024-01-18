ADVERTISEMENT
Hoodlums attack, injure 3 fire service men while responding to fire incident in Oyo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some hoodlums threw stones at the service men saying they came late and prevented them from performing their duty.

Hoodlums attack, injure 3 fire service men while responding to fire incident in Oyo [Vanguard News]
Hoodlums attack, injure 3 fire service men while responding to fire incident in Oyo [Vanguard News]

The fire service Zonal Officer, Sarafa Akintola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the incident occurred on Tuesday.

Akintola, who is among those injured, said they received a distress calls at about 7:39 am from Saki Divisional Police Officer and IPMAN Chairman in the area about a petrol tanker that crashed and caught fire at Idigba in Saki area on Tuesday.

He however said that their fire truck refused to start because the battery was weak and had to seek for alternative battery before getting to the accident scene.

“On getting to the scene some hoodlums started throwing stones on us saying we came late, and they prevented us from performing our duty.

"We were in a pull of blood and three out of four of us were injured, but we managed to escape with the vehicle,” Akintola said.

He said that they were later taken to a nearby hospital by Saki divisional police officer, for treatment. The zonal officer called on the people to be patient with fire servicemen and support them during emergency operations.

News Agency Of Nigeria





