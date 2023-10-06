ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hisbah finds HIV patients, pregnant women among couples for mass wedding

Ima Elijah

Many of the affected couples were unaware of their conditions until these tests were conducted.

Hisbah board has completed screenings for 1,600 individuals from all 44 local government areas in the state [Info Nigeria]
Hisbah board has completed screenings for 1,600 individuals from all 44 local government areas in the state [Info Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The board, responsible for enforcing Sharia law, disclosed that several individuals tested positive for HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, and some were even in the early stages of pregnancy during mandatory pre-marital screenings.

According to Lawan Ibrahim Fagge, the spokesperson for Hisbah, many of the affected couples were unaware of their conditions until these tests were conducted.

The mass wedding initiative, reintroduced by the state government, aimed to assist 3,600 men and women in establishing their marital homes, with a substantial budget of ₦800 million allocated for this purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barrister Abba Sufi, the Director General of the Hisbah Board, stated the importance of pre-marital screenings and announced plans to introduce a bill mandating such tests.

This legislation would enable early detection of diseases like HIV, allowing for proper counseling and immediate treatment for other ailments.

Sufi stressed the significance of these screenings in preventing the transmission of diseases and avoiding marriages involving pregnant women, which is forbidden in Islam.

Currently, the board has completed screenings for 1,600 individuals from all 44 local government areas in the state.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amaechi didn't ask us to vote against Tinubu —  Rivers APC chieftain

Amaechi didn't ask us to vote against Tinubu —  Rivers APC chieftain

Hisbah finds HIV patients, pregnant women among couples for mass wedding

Hisbah finds HIV patients, pregnant women among couples for mass wedding

4 entrepreneurs benefit from Nasarawa govt's ₦500m revolving loan - Official

4 entrepreneurs benefit from Nasarawa govt's ₦500m revolving loan - Official

We'll remove bottlenecks for smooth business - Edo govt assures investors

We'll remove bottlenecks for smooth business - Edo govt assures investors

Osun Govt imposes 24 hour curfew on 2 LGAs over ongoing communal clash

Osun Govt imposes 24 hour curfew on 2 LGAs over ongoing communal clash

Ogun Customs intercepts illicit goods worth ₦241m in 2 weeks

Ogun Customs intercepts illicit goods worth ₦241m in 2 weeks

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female

Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market, to generate revenue, attract investors

Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market, to generate revenue, attract investors

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Nigeria gained independence in 1960 and many activists, politicians and journalists contributed to the feat. [Pulse NG]

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Labour unions to decide on strike today following their meeting with FG