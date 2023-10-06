Hisbah finds HIV patients, pregnant women among couples for mass wedding

The board, responsible for enforcing Sharia law, disclosed that several individuals tested positive for HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, and some were even in the early stages of pregnancy during mandatory pre-marital screenings.

According to Lawan Ibrahim Fagge, the spokesperson for Hisbah, many of the affected couples were unaware of their conditions until these tests were conducted.

The mass wedding initiative, reintroduced by the state government, aimed to assist 3,600 men and women in establishing their marital homes, with a substantial budget of ₦800 million allocated for this purpose.

Barrister Abba Sufi, the Director General of the Hisbah Board, stated the importance of pre-marital screenings and announced plans to introduce a bill mandating such tests.

This legislation would enable early detection of diseases like HIV, allowing for proper counseling and immediate treatment for other ailments.

Sufi stressed the significance of these screenings in preventing the transmission of diseases and avoiding marriages involving pregnant women, which is forbidden in Islam.