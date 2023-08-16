ADVERTISEMENT
2023 highest minimum wage in Africa by countries

Ima Elijah

Are you exploring job opportunities? this list provides valuable insights into the African countries with the highest minimum wages.

South African Rands [REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo]
Here's a rundown of the African countries that boast the highest minimum wage rates:

Minimum wage: $426

Seychelles
Seychelles Pulse

Seychelles, an idyllic island nation off the coast of East Africa, takes the top spot with the highest minimum wage in Africa. With a thriving tourism industry and impressive GDP per capita, Seychelles sets the bar high for labor standards.

Minimum wage: $360

Rabat, Morocco
Rabat, Morocco
Morocco follows closely with its second-place minimum wage of $360. The country's diverse economy spans sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and mining, making it a prominent employment hub.

Minimum wage: $325

Tripoli, Libya
Tripoli, Libya Google

Libya holds the third spot with a minimum wage of $325. The country's labor industry has stable laws, though some concerns about discrimination and unequal treatment have been raised.

Minimum wage: $255

Libreville Gabon
Libreville Gabon via Google Images

Gabon's minimum wage of $255 lands it in fourth place. Despite having a solid labor industry, there are instances where labor laws are not enforced, leading to discrepancies in wages and working conditions.

Minimum wage: $251

Port Louis, Capital of Mauritius
Port Louis, Capital of Mauritius (vacancesmaurice.) Pulse Live Kenya

Mauritius boasts a flexible labor sector and stands as a significant player in finance and tourism. With a population of over a million people, it offers various employment opportunities.

Minimum wage: $242

Cape Town, South Africa
Cape Town, South Africa Cape Town, South Africa Pulse Live Kenya

As the sixth highest-paying country on the continent, South Africa emphasises equality in labor laws, moving beyond its history of apartheid to establish a fairer open economy.

Minimum wage: $200

Rio Campo, Equatorial Guinea
Rio Campo, Equatorial Guinea BI Africa
Equatorial Guinea ranks seventh with its minimum wage of $200. However, the country's labor laws have been criticized for being dictatorial and limiting workers' rights.

Minimum wage: $198

Djibouti City, Djibouti. (Africa)
Djibouti City, Djibouti. (Africa) Pulse Live Kenya

Djibouti stands out with a unique approach to minimum wage, where employers and employees negotiate wages as part of employment contracts. The public sector maintains a minimum wage of approximately $198 per month.

Minimum wage: $178

Kenya is not only known for its wildlife [Forbes]
Kenya is not only known for its wildlife [Forbes] Pulse Nigeria

Kenya, the largest economy in East Africa, is known for its skilled labor force and thriving financial centers. With a minimum wage of $178, it offers competitive compensation within the region.

Minimum wage: $172

Four Seasons Resort, Egypt
Four Seasons Resort, Egypt BI Africa

Egypt secures its place with a legal monthly minimum wage of $172. The country's business centers, including Cairo and Alexandria, contribute to its economic stability.

