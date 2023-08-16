2023 highest minimum wage in Africa by countries

Population: 1.95 million in 2023, according to the CIA World Factbook Known for: Located on the Atlantic Ocean about 54 miles from Casablanca, the Moroccan capital is home to the Royal Palace, the official residence of the King of Morocco and the country's most historically significant museum, replete with gardens. The city is widely considered the Washington DC of northern Africa because of its many government buildings, embassies, green spaces, and wide streets.Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom home in the city center: $433.51 Average cost to buy a 1,000-square-foot home in the city center: $188,770Monthly costs for a single person (excluding housing): $452.20Monthly costs for a family of four (excluding housing): $1,589.20Cost of a cappuccino: $1.80Cost of a three-course meal for two: $26.09Monthly cost of a gym membership: $23.14Most common jobs: Tourism, agriculture, textiles, construction, and mining. Someone who lives there said: "Even if you live in a quiet neighborhood in Rabat, you can always find areas with restaurants and cafes to go out and have fun," Elizabeth Gribbs, an English teacher from the United States, told the Arab Weekly in a story about Rabat becoming "Morocco's expat hot spot."It might be hard to move there because: Kate, an American writer who moved to Morocco in 2021, and her partner Anas, a teacher and Moroccan native, wrote that the downsides of the country include corruption, bureaucracy, and "terrible" healthcare.

Business Insider USA