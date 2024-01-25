Here's why power supply has been bad in your area - No hope in sight

Since late last year, many Nigerians have had to sleep in darkness or rely on their generators to power their homes and workplaces as the shortage in electricity supply hit all parts of the nation.

Amid the lingering problem, Nigerians have wondered what could be responsible for the decreased supply, but no authoritative body was willing to come forward with concrete explanations.

However, on Thursday, January 25, 2024, the company responsible for power transmission in the country, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), offered some explanations on why the lingering darkness persists.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the TCN said the power shortage being experienced by electricity consumers nationwide was caused by a gas shortage.

It disclosed that there had been a gradual decrease in available power generation into the national grid due to gas constraints to the power generating companies, adding that the development has impacted the quantum of power available for onward transmission to electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in the country.

The explanation corroborated the position of distribution companies that had hitherto exonerated themselves from any blame arising from the power situation.

For instance, Eko Electricity Distribution Company had earlier said that the power supply issue was caused by a gas shortage.

Further corroborating the DisCos, the TCN disclosed that the load distributed to the distribution load centres had reduced substantially, stressing that it can only transmit what is generated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN, hereby, announces that there has been a gradual decrease in an available generation into the grid due to gas constraints to the thermal generating companies, which has impacted the quantum of bulk power available on the transmission grid for onward transmission to the distribution load centres nationwide,” Mbah said.

Why there's no hope in sight

This is hardly the first time Nigerians have found themselves in this situation. In 2023 alone, the national grid suffered collapse 12 times, throwing the nation into darkness on each occasion.

While the current challenge may differ, Nigerians are yawning for solutions with timelines, but unfortunately, there's no assurance from the authorities.

Though the TCN publicist said the company was working with other stakeholders in the power sector to keep the grid intact, she failed to give a timeline of when the gas shortage will be fully resolved to guarantee steady power supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

“TCN is doing everything possible in collaboration with stakeholders in the power sector to ensure that it continues to keep the grid intact in spite of the current low power generated into the system.

“Consequent upon the current load on the grid, load distributed to the distribution load centres have also reduced, as TCN can only transmit what is generated,” she explained.

Mbah also said the company “is committed to ensuring a gradual increase in electricity supply to load centers as gas improves to the power available thermal plants.”