ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Here's why power supply has been bad in your area - No hope in sight

Nurudeen Shotayo

Since the turn of the year, Nigerians have experienced a massive dip in power supply to their homes and workplaces.

Regular power supply is still lacking in Nigeria, and has been placed below the problem of insecurity and unemployment in many campaign promises. - Spark Online
Regular power supply is still lacking in Nigeria, and has been placed below the problem of insecurity and unemployment in many campaign promises. - Spark Online

Recommended articles

Since late last year, many Nigerians have had to sleep in darkness or rely on their generators to power their homes and workplaces as the shortage in electricity supply hit all parts of the nation.

Amid the lingering problem, Nigerians have wondered what could be responsible for the decreased supply, but no authoritative body was willing to come forward with concrete explanations.

However, on Thursday, January 25, 2024, the company responsible for power transmission in the country, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), offered some explanations on why the lingering darkness persists.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the TCN said the power shortage being experienced by electricity consumers nationwide was caused by a gas shortage.

It disclosed that there had been a gradual decrease in available power generation into the national grid due to gas constraints to the power generating companies, adding that the development has impacted the quantum of power available for onward transmission to electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in the country.

The explanation corroborated the position of distribution companies that had hitherto exonerated themselves from any blame arising from the power situation.

For instance, Eko Electricity Distribution Company had earlier said that the power supply issue was caused by a gas shortage.

Further corroborating the DisCos, the TCN disclosed that the load distributed to the distribution load centres had reduced substantially, stressing that it can only transmit what is generated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN, hereby, announces that there has been a gradual decrease in an available generation into the grid due to gas constraints to the thermal generating companies, which has impacted the quantum of bulk power available on the transmission grid for onward transmission to the distribution load centres nationwide,” Mbah said.

This is hardly the first time Nigerians have found themselves in this situation. In 2023 alone, the national grid suffered collapse 12 times, throwing the nation into darkness on each occasion.

While the current challenge may differ, Nigerians are yawning for solutions with timelines, but unfortunately, there's no assurance from the authorities.

Though the TCN publicist said the company was working with other stakeholders in the power sector to keep the grid intact, she failed to give a timeline of when the gas shortage will be fully resolved to guarantee steady power supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

“TCN is doing everything possible in collaboration with stakeholders in the power sector to ensure that it continues to keep the grid intact in spite of the current low power generated into the system.

“Consequent upon the current load on the grid, load distributed to the distribution load centres have also reduced, as TCN can only transmit what is generated,” she explained.

Mbah also said the company “is committed to ensuring a gradual increase in electricity supply to load centers as gas improves to the power available thermal plants.

She pleaded to Nigerians: “Please bear with us as we continue to work with the stakeholders in the value chain to ensure that supply through distribution companies to electricity consumers nationwide improves.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest Nollywood actor Ibu’s son for alleged ₦50m fraud

Police arrest Nollywood actor Ibu’s son for alleged ₦50m fraud

Abbas to meet Tinubu over killings in Plateau

Abbas to meet Tinubu over killings in Plateau

Succour underway for tenants as Ned Nwoko initiates monthly rent payment bill

Succour underway for tenants as Ned Nwoko initiates monthly rent payment bill

EFCC’s arraignment of Obiano will end media trial – Publicist

EFCC’s arraignment of Obiano will end media trial – Publicist

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals elevates medical excellence in Nigeria with launch of cutting-edge facility

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals elevates medical excellence in Nigeria with launch of cutting-edge facility

Here's why power supply has been bad in your area - No hope in sight

Here's why power supply has been bad in your area - No hope in sight

3 easy ways to check your JAMB result in 2024

3 easy ways to check your JAMB result in 2024

MTN, GLO, Airtel and 9Mobile: Simple codes to share airtime to friends

MTN, GLO, Airtel and 9Mobile: Simple codes to share airtime to friends

ECOWAS Bank to host hybrid investment forum in Togo

ECOWAS Bank to host hybrid investment forum in Togo

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele [Channels TV]

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

Governor Eno Umo [Daily Post Nigeria]

Gov Eno tasks INEC on continuous innovation for improved electoral processes

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

Al-Qalam University Katsina gets accreditation for 13 programmes

Al-Qalam University confirms abduction of 2 students