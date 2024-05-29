ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fellow Nigerians, here are the lyrics of the reinstated national anthem

Bayo Wahab

The national anthem has henceforth changed from “Arise, O Compatriots” to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

The old anthem, ‘Nigeria we hail thee’, composed by a British expatriate, Lillian Jean Williams, became Nigeria’s national anthem on October 1, 1960.

However, in 1978 the military regime of Olusegun Obasanjo abandoned the anthem and adopted a new two-stanza anthem, “Arise, O Compatriots.”

Interestingly, the old anthem, which was abandoned because it was composed by non-Nigerians, has now been re-adopted 46 years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the signing of the bill into law on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, the national anthem has henceforth changed from “Arise, O Compatriots” to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

Nigeria, we hail thee,

Our own dear native land,

Though tribe and tongue may differ,

ADVERTISEMENT

In brotherhood, we stand,

Nigerians all, and proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign,

ADVERTISEMENT

In peace or battle honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

O God of all creation,

ADVERTISEMENT

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed,

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CSO to quiz INEC chairman live on electoral reform ahead of 2027 polls

CSO to quiz INEC chairman live on electoral reform ahead of 2027 polls

'I will never sing it' - Nigerians react to Tinubu's approval of old national anthem

'I will never sing it' - Nigerians react to Tinubu's approval of old national anthem

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Fintiri approves ₦2.3bn for court renovation, to enhance justice delivery

Fintiri approves ₦2.3bn for court renovation, to enhance justice delivery

Bricklayer burglarises late herbalist's home, steals 'get-rich' soap, valuables

Bricklayer burglarises late herbalist's home, steals 'get-rich' soap, valuables

VIDEO: 'Thank you for bringing back the anthem we grew up with' - Speaker to Tinubu

VIDEO: 'Thank you for bringing back the anthem we grew up with' - Speaker to Tinubu

Fellow Nigerians, here are the lyrics of the reinstated national anthem

Fellow Nigerians, here are the lyrics of the reinstated national anthem

Court dismisses Sen Ibrahim's challenge to Ondo APC primaries

Court dismisses Sen Ibrahim's challenge to Ondo APC primaries

Kano Emirship: CJN summons judges over conflicting court decisions

Kano Emirship: CJN summons judges over conflicting court decisions

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jonah had no case to answer, but he spent 4 extra years awaiting trial in prison [Ejiro Eyanohonre]

Jonah sat in prison awaiting trial 4 years after he should have already been released

Tigran Gambaryan in court [Reuters]

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Female prison inmates [PM News Nigeria]

Female prison admissions rise by 4.82% in Nigeria

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

Abba Kyari finally gets bail after 27 months in detention