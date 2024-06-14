Here are emergency hotlines to call about cholera outbreak in Lagos

Abayomi disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Abuja. NAN reports that in the last 72 hours, there has been a significant increase in severe gastroenteritis cases in Lagos State, particularly in Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Ikorodu, and Kosofe.

The outbreak has led to 60 hospitalisations and five deaths, primarily due to late presentation with extreme dehydration. Authorities have heightened surveillance and response efforts, with investigations into a possible water contamination source in the Lekki and Victoria Island areas.

There is a suspicion of a cholera outbreak, with samples taken for confirmation. Recent rainfall has exacerbated the situation, especially in urban slums and crowded areas with poor sanitation.

Cholera, a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening disease causing severe diarrhoea, poses a significant health risk in regions with inadequate water treatment and sanitation.

While acknowledging the presence of the disease, Abayomi assured the public that measures have been effective in preventing a large-scale outbreak.

“We have successfully contained the situation and prevented it from exploding.

“An update with detailed information and statistics is expected to be released later today,” he stated.

He said that the state had continued to monitor the situation closely and was implementing strategies to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

“The public is advised to stay informed and follow recommended health guidelines,” he advised.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), said that cholera spreads through contaminated food or water and poor sanitation practices, including lack of handwashing.

Symptoms include severe watery diarrhoea, vomiting, rapid dehydration, muscle cramps, fever, and sometimes collapse. Treatment involves oral rehydration salts for mild to moderate dehydration and intravenous fluids for severe cases under medical supervision.

Preventive measures include ensuring safe drinking water by boiling, chlorinating, or using bottled water, avoiding ice from untreated water, maintaining proper sanitation, and practising good hygiene such as regular handwashing with soap and clean water.

Citizens are advised to follow food safety guidelines and rely on health authorities for updates and guidance. Suspected cholera cases should be reported via emergency hotlines 08023169485, 08137412348, or helplines 767 or 112.

