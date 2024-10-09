Heavy security presence in Jos as Plateau holds local government elections

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the situation on Wednesday, reports that personnel of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the military were stationed in strategic locations.

Also, security personnel were stationed at the various polling units to ensure a hitch-free exercise. The Police Command had earlier restricted movements across the entire state to give way for a smooth exercise.

Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, told NAN that the command had deployed adequate personnel to all the LGAs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have made adequate arrangements towards ensuring that the election is peaceful.

"We have deployed our officers and men to all the 17 LGAs and some flashpoints within the metropolis.