Boko Haram kills Red Cross staff

Boko Haram kills Red Cross staff, says Leah Sharibu is their slave for life

The ICRC staff was kidnapped in March 2018, alongside others at the Rann camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno by the terrorists.

Hauwa Leman: How Boko Haram killed Red Cross staff play

Hauwa Leman

(Red Cross)

A faction of Boko Haram known as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has executed Hauwa Leman, an aide worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The group had earlier warned that they would execute Leman if they don’t hear from the Federal Government.

In a statement which they issued in September 2018, after killing another ICRC staff, Saifura Ahmed, they said “We contacted the government through writing and also sent audio messages but the government have ignored us. So, here is a message of blood.

“The other nurse and midwife will be executed in similar manner in one month, including Leah Sharibu.”

ALSO READ: Over 800 children freed from the claws of Boko Haram

Slave for life

According to The Cable, the terrorists said that they will keep Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl who refused to denounce Christianity, as a slave for life.

The Red Cross had earlier issued a statement on Sunday, October 14, 2018, calling on the Federal Government to work towards the release of their staff.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

