Handle your responsibility with dedication, Tinubu charges police officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday charged the 169 graduates of the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil to adhere strictly to the ethics of modern policing while discharging their primary assignment.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu spoke at the graduation ceremony of the 169 graduands of the Police Academy, Wudil in Kano State.

Represented by Vice President Kassim Shettima, Tinubu urged the fresh officers to shun all forms of corruption.

He said the country was certain that the officers had been trained both academically and professionally to impact positively on the security architecture of the country.

He said that the Federal Government would continue to support the academy, noting that “it is one of the best training grounds for police officers in the sub-Saharan region”.

The president urged the officers to stay vigilant to the ideals of the Nigerian Police geared towards ensuring effective service delivery.

Tinubu charged the officers to put the nation at heart and and handle their constitutional responsibility with utmost dedication and commitment.

“You should have it in mind that Nigerians have high expectations of you; you must brace up to face the challenges ahead,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commandant of the institution, AIG sadiq Abubakar, said that the officers had been well trained in character, academics and the profession.

He said that the institution, which was established in 2009, had consistently trained quality security professionals.

