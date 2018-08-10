Gunmen kill 9 people in fresh attack in Benue

news

Nine people have been killed by gunmen in a fresh attack on a community in Benue state.

The attack, which was carried out in Tse Ujoh community in Ikyurav-Tiev area in Katsina Alla local government area, of was confirmed by the state police command on Friday, August 10, 2018.

The command's spokesman, Moses Yamu, said security personnel had been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control after the gunmen attacked the community early on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom, has confirmed the attack.

The governor, however, said three persons had been arrested in connection with the attack.

According to Ortom's Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, necessary steps had been taken to prevent further attacks in Tse Ujoh community as well as Ikyurav-Tiev area.

Akase in a statement said, “Governor Ortom reassured the people of the state that his administration will not allow armed militia to continue to terrorise communities.

“He encouraged anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the gang to contact the police, Department of State Services or the military.”

ALSO READ: Troops burn down Benue village in revenge for soldier's death

Gunmen attack Benue village kill 2

In June 2018, gunmen suspected to belong to the group led by wanted gang leader, Terwase Akwaza, killed 2 people in Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state.

The attack reportedly occurred around 11:30pm on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

A source who spoke about the attack, said “The assailants took the three of us away to a bush path and asked me to lie faced down and move away with the two others who were eventually killed.

“After a while, they asked me to go but l lost my way because I could not locate my way home, so l decided to sleep in the bush till daybreak before I managed to trace my way back home in the morning.”